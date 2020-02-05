When the direction indicators changed from white to amber, “unexpected turmoil” grabbed the nation

Being alive often means going through really horrible or at least incredibly dramatic events. Events such as 9/11, the fall of the Berlin Wall, Pearl Harbor, all irrevocably changed the world when they took place. If you were still alive in 1963, you might be able to record the transition from clear direction indicators to amber indicators, at least if you continue with what the Eagle newspaper of March 23, 1963 has to say about it.

New orange direction indicators causing unexpected unrest, read the headline and conjure up images of flashing orange lights as people run around in ragged circles, grabbing their heads and screaming like banshees, brains about to slide irreversibly into the flashy amber-filled gorge of madness.

The reality is a little less exciting. Just a little.

A good history of direction indicators is revealed here: it seems that in the late 1950s it was decided that the blinking direction indicators that had been standard on cars for at least ten years – at least in America – were not really adequate because their white light was too easy to visually get confused or lost in the glare of white headlights, or even reflections from any number of white lights on the opulent chrome cars of the era.

After careful consideration and testing, including observers from Europe, who probably walked around in lab coats and scribbled on clipboards, a certain amber color was chosen in 1958. Since 25 states had laws specifying white flashing lights, it took until January 1962 for everyone on board.

So in 1963 all new cars in the front had to have orange flashing lights. The article also reveals a fascinating piece of trivia – it seems that Checker was the first car manufacturer to implement the orange indicators, because they no longer had clear lenses, which makes sense given that they were relatively low in volume and niche automaker .

If you look at ads for 1962 cars, the year before the switch, you see this story come true: here is a 1962 Ford Fairlane brochure and a 1962 Checker Marathon brochure:

The “unexpected turmoil” to which the article refers is about how, after being obliged in 1963, a whole sub-category of aftermarket components began to appear to make people update their unfortunately archaic white indicators to a fresh, modern, world of tomorrow orange / orange indicators.

Some used replacement amber lenses, others used new lamps coated in amber film or paint, some had amber filters, and so on. You wouldn’t think this would be so tragic, but the law had other ideas. According to the article:

“It’s illegal,” said a bulletin issued to Virginia State Police and official inspection stations. “To drive a motor vehicle with a changed direction indicator, unless the new parts are identical to those used when the lamp was first approved …”

It gets even better. See what the law of Philadelphia had to say (emphasis from me):

“The police say someone installing amber balls or lenses or using sprays or paint to coat signals in amber color is subject to arrest. The person or company that sells this illegal equipment or paint can also be prosecuted …“

Holy shit, right? Can you be arrested for giving your car orange flashing lights? And arrested your dealer for that sweet, sweet amber color? Why was this so important? Were the streets full of amber-colored junkies that raided people for paint money, just to get a glimpse of those sweet orange flashes?

Somehow our nation has endured this difficult time of civil unrest and now we live in a world full of glorious, blinking orange light. One day we will hold a memorial for those who were so brave to try to bring the amber light early, even though it meant a certain arrest and mistreatment by the law, who didn’t even try to understand their struggle.

And now, as a small pallet cleaner, I want to show you this incredibly weird comic from the same newspaper about what I think a … goat is? named Nubbin who eats clothes:

I just looked it up, and it looks like it’s not always about a goat? This comic is actually oddly predictive of our current problems with texting and driving:

Not many modern comics contain little girls who are involved in pretty terrible car wrecks as daily content, so, you know, enjoy it.

