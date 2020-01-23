When Sonos must have sunsets: Old ZonePlayers no longer receive updates

Our favorite gadgets from 2019

Since its inception, Sonos has fought on the market against dozens of premium audio brands and a handful of standards (such as DLNA, Play-Fi and AllPlay) that have attempted to derail its leadership in network audio. More recently, it has begun fighting in court against Google for alleged patent theft infringement because competition has increased with its suppliers of voice agents. But there is one fight that Sonos cannot win: the fight against time.

Processors and memory chips form the brain for smart products. But the digital world eventually exceeds their grasp and they are lagging behind. We take this for granted in the rapidly changing world of smartphones with their annual operating system upgrade cycles. Recent models remain up-to-date for a few operating system revisions until they no longer support major upgrades and ultimately fewer bug fix updates. Ultimately, they cannot run the latest or a version of the most important apps and they are downgraded to the (physical) trash.

But Sonos extends across the world of smart devices and home audio; the latter is a room where loudspeakers can continue to play high-quality audio for decades. There is little precedent for the company, because there are few smart device companies that have been active for 20 years, much less that focus on devices in the home. But in May the end of the line comes for some of the company’s first products, most of which are bridge products designed to connect Sonos’ original proprietary network to audio equipment; the company made no speakers in the beginning. The exception for those who reach the end-of-life indicator is the original Play: 5 that was launched in 2009.

As is usually the case when a solvent company ceases support for a product, Sonos products continue to work indefinitely, but the company warns that over time they will lose the ability to stay consistent with the evolving function sets. Sonos may need to update its speaker software to enable new APIs from, for example, streaming audio services that did not exist as a category when these devices entered the market.

A similar situation arose at the end of last year when Netflix removed its app from older Roku devices and smart TVs. But although Roku players often cost less than $ 100, a more typical Sonos device costs a few hundred dollars. And for many customers who benefit from Sonos audio for the entire house, there may be several within a house. Sonos explains that its products are designed in such a way that the same version of the software must be run on all components of the system.

Users of these early ZonePlayers have a few alternatives. They can continue to use them as long as they support the functionality desired by their owners. They can sell them on eBay, for example, to someone for whom that scenario works. They can recycle them locally or send them to Sonos to remove them, or they can apply them to a discount for a new Sonos device.

The latter option requires that the original device be placed in a controversial irrevocable Recycle mode that blocks the device. Sonos notes that, unlike many trade-in programs, it is indefinite and that masking is necessary to prevent people from taking advantage of the trade-in and, for example, reselling the device to someone else who does the same. Others say that this is an environmentally friendly movement that destroys functional devices. On the one hand, Sonos does not require the destruction of these devices if you or someone else intends to continue using them. On the other hand, it seems that the kill switch problem can be solved in other ways, perhaps by following serial numbers that networks have produced. In this case, Sonos can offer to unlock such a device for a fee, perhaps even being charged to the original owner within a certain window.

Most products for which Sonos terminates the service do not have many utilities outside of a Sonos network. But that will change in the future, because more of its products are speakers that can be used with a line-in connection or, in the case of the Sonos Move, as a Bluetooth speaker. Although there may be a reputational risk if speakers with the Sonos brand name are blocked from a network, such speakers would no longer be effectively connected products at that time and would not have to deal with the aging problems unique to such products.

