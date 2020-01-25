When Serena's star fades, Gauff makes the irresistible fall visible as an heir

You have to be careful not to expect too much from a talent that is as mature as Gauff’s, as Boris Becker argued, but it was still tempting to see a flame go by.

These flames can quickly burn out in tennis. Take a look at Stefanos Tsitsipas: last year at this time, the Greek was praised for an allegedly defensive victory over Roger Federer. Twelve months later he was just walled in by Milos Raonic.

On the eve of an appointment with compatriot and No. 14 singer Sofia Kenin in today’s fourth round, Gauff, even at 15, embodies a quality that many of her peers on the men’s tour lack: consistency. Your breakout into the round of 16 at Wimbledon could easily have been the result of sheer audacity never to be replicated the same way.

In Australia, she beat the same opening opponent in Venus Williams who may have lost her acuity but not her aura, while advancing to a second round four appearance in just her third major. It is this confirmation of their brilliance that justifies their increasingly breathless billing.

Gauff’s career is the most difficult. Although remarkably young to shrink superstars, Jennifer Capriati had reached two slam semifinals at the same age.

It was too much for Capriati, too early: after taking a break from tennis in 1993 at the age of 17, she was caught by marijuana and arrested for stealing a ring. Later she insisted that it was just a case of forgetfulness. Your example is the warning example for Gauff.

Not that anyone has to worry that Gauff has such a sting. She is such a strong person that she punished her father Corey at a tournament this month in Auckland for using the word “damn”.

Gauff already has a team around them that protects their flawless image. It has the same management company as Federer, even a contract with the same pasta maker. Evidence from their recent adventure shows that these parallels with a true great are by no means misplaced.

The Telegraph, London