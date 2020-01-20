When it comes to unanimous Hall choices, Jeter could be number 2 paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Jeter was picked by all 201 voters who were submitted by Ryan Thibodaux’s Hall of Fame voting follower until late afternoon Monday, nearly half of the expected ballot papers. A 14-fold All-Star shortstop that hit .310 led Jeter New York to five World Series titles and led the Yankees for his last 11 1/2 seasons. New York retired 2 in honor of him, but Jeter struggled for success in his days after playing as the Miami Marlins CEO.

Larry Walker, who hit 383 homers in a career that was stimulated by nearly ten years of home games in the Denver’s Coors Field launch platform, stood at 170 (84.6%). Curt Schilling, three-time World Series champion for Arizona and Boston, was next at 158 ​​(78.6%). While Walker and Schilling were so far above the threshold of 75% required for the elections, the percentages usually fall for non-public ballots.

The attitude has changed since the first Hall vote in 1936, when Ty Cobb had left four voices, Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner were omitted from 11, Christy Mathewson from 21 and Walter Johnson from 37.

Joe DiMaggio got one vote as an active player in 1945, fell short in his first two ballot papers after his retirement and was elected in 1955 when 28 voters left him. Yogi Berra was chosen in his second performance in 1972 after missing 28 votes in his first attempt. Willie Mays was deemed unworthy by 23 voters when he was elected in 1979, and 52 bypassed Sandy Koufax when he was voted into the hall in 1972.

John Thorn, the official historian of Major League Baseball, called last year’s elections a precedent.

“Mariano was the very best at what he did. Derek Jeter won’t be the best at what he did, “Thorn said. “The significance of Mariano achieving unanimity is only evidence of a herd mentality.”

Walker is on the BBWAA vote for the 10th and last time after improving from 34.1% in 2018 to 54.6% last year.

Schilling makes its eighth appearance after an increase from 51.2% to 60.9%. He fell from 52.3% in 2016 to 45% the following year and claimed that his support fell because he publicly supported the election of Donald Trump for the presidency.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens, both affected by accusations of using steroids, are also up to them for the eighth time. Each received slightly more than a third of the votes at his first appearances in 2013 and both were at around 59% last year. Bonds were 72.6% on this year’s voice tracker and Clemens with 71.6%.

Manny Ramírez, twice suspended under the Major League Baseball drug program, was 31.8% on the voice tracker. Sammy Sosa, another steroid-infected star, was at 16.9%.

Bonds and Clemens can take advantage next year when Torii Hunter and Mark Buehrle are the most prominent players to qualify for the first time.

The vote in 2022 includes David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez, who served a suspension of the season in 2014 for violations of the drug program and the collective labor agreement of baseball. Joining the 2023 vote is newly infected Carlos Beltrán, who retired last week as New York Mets manager after being involved in using electronics to steal plates with Houston in 2017, his last season as a player.

“It seems to me that as older voters are removed from the list because they have not played a baseball game for decades,” Thorn said, “it sharpened the perceptions so that younger voters will have an attitude that will allow them to vote. Bonds or Clemens or Sosa or Schilling or any number of people with alleged black spots against their record. “

Players chosen by the BBWAA will be initiated on July 26 in the Hall in Cooperstown, New York, along with catcher Ted Simmons and former player association head Marvin Miller, who were voted by the Hall’s Modern Era Committee last month.

___

Ronald Blum, The Associated Press