With Game of Thrones in the rearview mirror, Netflix used the timing of the HBO hit to draw the same audience to The Witcher.

Now that the first season is over and most viewers have had time to digest the ambition of the 8 episodes, they are of course ready for more.

So the question is when The Witcher is coming back and how long do we have to wait? Surely it won’t be as long as the long break between Mindhunter Season 1 and Season 2, will it?

Here’s when Season 2 of The Witcher may be expected and if the show has been renewed.

When is the second season of The Witcher coming out?

Fans of The Witcher who haven’t seen all of the coverage of the Netflix hit show yet will be delighted that the show has been extended for season two. This happened before the show even made its public debut on the streaming service.

This may be good news, but those who are impatient will be disappointed to hear that the wait may be long.

According to Variety, the second tranche “will begin production in London in early 2020 for a planned debut in 2021”.

For this reason, Deadline reported that The Witcher Season 1 started filming in October 2018 and was only released in December 2019. So since there was no official start date in sight, it could be a year and a half or more before season 2. Possibly in spring or summer 2021.

I am thrilled to announce that Geralt, Yennefer and Ciri will return for more adventures in season two.

I couldn’t be more proud of what the great cast and crew of The Witcher did, and can’t wait for the world to enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️🐺 pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e

– Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich), November 13, 2019

The Witcher Season 2 plot details

The first season comes from Andrzej Sapkowski’s books The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny. It is also said that part of Blood of Elves should also be mixed. In an interview with the ComicBook.com executive producer, Tomek Baginski said that these stories had too much to fit into a season. So it is possible that we will get more of it before delving into Witcher’s main saga.

Viewers who were confused by Season 1’s scrambled egg storytelling will be happy to know that Season 2 will be linear by comparison. Lauren Hissrich, Showrunner from The Witcher, told Gamesradar:

“I can tell you that the nice thing about season two is that the story gets a lot more focused in what we wrote. The story is more dynamic because all of the relationships that we built in season one actually come into play in season two. “

The message should be a relief for fans who want to see the story of Geralt, Ciri and Yennefer. And the approach makes sense considering that all of their fates collided at the end of season one.

So far, the details for season two are still vague, but stay tuned to Monsters & Critics for updates to The Witcher season 2.

The Witcher Season 1 is now streamed on Netflix.