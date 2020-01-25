The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place this weekend. Photo credit: Miami Herald / YouTube

For many NFL fans, the annual Pro Bowl game is bittersweet. While it features the league’s best players from this season, it’s the last game of the year before the Super Bowl.

Today the Pro Bowl is played differently than it was years ago. It is more like an exhibition game than ever before. However, most NFL fans will tell you that every professional football game is a good game!

NFL Pro Bowl Injury Updates, Replacement

One thing about the Pro Bowl that never changes is that many of the players who were originally chosen in the game don’t always go on tour.

It is no different this year. As we know, the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers have no players in the Pro Bowl, although several were originally chosen for the team.

They are both preparing for the Super Bowl on February 2nd.

Some other players have withdrawn from the Pro Bowl for one reason or another, primarily due to reported injuries.

Julio Jones’ injured Falcons and Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans and Chris Godwin all retired from the game. Green Bay’s Aaron Rodgers has also opted out of the Pro Bowl. Rodgers is replaced by Kirk Cousins ​​from Minnesota.

Other well-known players who will be spectators due to an injury include Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, Packers attacking David Bakhtiari, and Brandon Brooks, the guardian of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Three other defenders who will fail are the Rams Aaron Donald, Chicago’s Khalil Mack and linebacker Bobby Wagner from Seahawks.

While some players are opting out of the Pro Bowl, it is a great chance for other well-deserved stars to get a chance to play.

Three great receivers – Kenny Golladay from Detroit, Davante Adams from Green Bay and Amari Cooper from Dallas – will all be suitable for injured players.

Golladay got the most touchdown passes in 2019 with 11. Teammate Darius Slay will be at Golladay. This is Slay’s third trip to the Pro Bowl as a member of the Lions.

Kick off how to watch live

The 2020 Pro Bowl will take place this Sunday, January 26th, at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. Fans who cannot visit the game have many options to watch it live.

The game is broadcast nationwide on both ABC and ESPN. It is also broadcast live online via the ABC.go app and the Watch ESPN app.

The start of the NFL Pro Bowl is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.