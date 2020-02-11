When is the New Hampshire primary? What you need to know: NPR

People wait in line to attend an event for former Democratic presidential candidate South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg.

Democrats will try again.

After the meltdown of the Iowa results, New Hampshire takes center stage Tuesday night. This election is carried out by the State Secretary and not by the State party. It’s also a simpler elementary school (with a few kinks that we’ll explain below) and not a complicated, mathematically demanding event.

Much is at stake as New Hampshire has helped to strengthen or reset the primary democratic race over the past five decades. As always, be prepared for surprises, especially since over the years a third to half of the voters have decided in the last week.

Here are some key questions, things to keep in mind, and stakes for the candidates:

Is New Hampshire a swing state?

First, let’s set the table. Yes, New Hampshire is very competitive in general elections. The 2016 elections were democratic, but it was the narrowest of all states (after the raw elections) – only 2,700 votes separated Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, and Trump’s team is closely watching and aiming for 2020.

Sen. Bernie Sanders before speaking during a break at Coffee Coffee Roasters Monday in Salem, N.H.

Why is New Hampshire First?

This question is asked again and again because New Hampshire, like Iowa, is not a diverse state. It is also more than 90% white. In 2016, 93% of New Hampshire’s Democratic voters were whites. It was the first time in a very long time – this year even 100 years.

Then, about 50 years ago, New Hampshire passed a law that first required this and gave the Secretary of State sole authority to set the primary date. Bill Gardner is that Secretary of State. He was in office for as long as the law was in the books, fighting the efforts of Democrats and Republicans to implement it.

When is the New Hampshire primary?

The polls will open at 8:00 p.m. CET and close at 7:00 p.m. CET in most locations. ET. But there are 221 cities in New Hampshire, and they all set their own times. Some sparsely populated cities are known to start voting at midnight to attract attention.

But all polls will close at 8 p.m. ET.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren hosts a rally at the Rochester Opera House in Rochester, N.H.

When will we see results?

We will see the results after 7 p.m. ET for most locations, but there will be no calls from the news networks or the Associated Press (on which NPR relies on for calls) until at least 8:00 p.m. ET. At this point, expect the Republican primary school (yes, there is one) to be called after President Trump.

When will we know who wins?

It’s always difficult because, um, Iowa. The state predicts that we will know about 9:30 p.m. ET, but stay relaxed. Check NPR’s New Hampshire live blog all day for the latest live results. Since this is a delegate race, you can read in our new delegate tracker how many delegates are assigned to each candidate and where the race is now taking place.

Speaking of delegates, how many are at stake?

Twenty-four promised delegates. There are nine other automatic delegates who used to be super delegates, but they are less important this year because they cannot vote on the first round of the Democratic National Convention unless there is an overwhelming majority for one candidate.

16 of the delegates are allocated proportionally by the congress district. (There are two of them). Another eight will be allocated after nationwide voting (5 in number, 3 pledged leaders and elected officials. These odd numbers will be important in the coming states as the overall winner will essentially receive the additional delegate.)

This corresponds to only 1% of the total number of participants available. Only 2% of all delegates (including Iowa) are allocated to New Hampshire. A candidate needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination. So it’s a long way.

Senator Amy Klobuchar speaks in a town hall in Exeter on Monday

Are there any thresholds for delegate appointments like Iowa?

Yes. As in Iowa, there is 15% to win delegates. This applies to every democratic primary school and every democratic caucus. The difference in New Hampshire is that there is no way out in a second round. You vote, it’s done. You get 15%, you get delegates. You are not doing well You are not doing.

How many people actually vote?

The turnout in the Democratic presidential primaries in New Hampshire is 288,000. That was set in 2008 in the race between Barack Obama and Clinton. The second highest turnout in 2016 between Clinton and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders was around 251,000.

New Hampshire is known for its high turnout. In the 2016 general election, it was actually the second highest turnout state after Minnesota.

How does the voting work?

It’s a prefix, so voters go to the polls like a general election. It is “semi-open”, which means that independents can participate. Approximately 40% of the state is independent, and since there is no competitive primary GOP event, it is expected that a higher percentage of the independent will emerge on the democratic side than in 2016.

In 2016, independents accounted for 40% of voters, according to the exit polls, but there were competitive primaries on both sides. It was 44% in 2008, but in 2004 – the last time there was a competitive democratic primary with an incumbent Republican president for re-election – 48% of the voters were independent.

Former Vice President Joe Biden takes photos with followers during an election campaign event at St. George’s Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Monday in Manchester, N.H.

Do not confuse the independent with the moderate. Sanders, who won the area code in 2016 with more than 20 points, won three quarters of the independents. He won a slightly lower percentage of moderates he described, 59%.

What other voters, apart from independents, should you consider?

The form of the electorate is very important and becomes more important when the race wins and the support solidifies. The more liberal the voters, the better it is for Sanders. And democratic voters in New Hampshire have become more and more liberal.

In 2004, only 48% of respondents said they were liberal. This jumped to 56% in 2008 when Obama brought in many young and new voters. But in 2016, over two-thirds (68%) of New Hampshire’s democratic voters were liberal. If this trend continues, that’s good for Sanders.

Young voters under 30 made up about a fifth in 2016, and they were overwhelmingly bankrupt for Sanders. The percentage of young voters in 2016 (19%) was actually higher than in 2008 (18%) when Obama was running. Sanders needs this trend to keep going because it makes big profit margins among young voters.

The more whites and more and more people with university degrees vote, the better for former Indian South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg. He ended the delegate tour of Sanders in Iowa and hopes to do well again in New Hampshire. With 93% white in 2016 and 60% with a college degree that is due for Buttigieg.

Former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg arrives Monday at the Hampshire Hills Athletic Club in Milford, N.H. on the stage.

Older voters were about a fifth. That number probably needs to be higher to help former Vice President Biden, who is declining in the state. And there is no guarantee that he will win it now. He won the highest percentage of voters over 65 in Iowa, but Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Buttigieg also won significant shares.

Who is the leader in the surveys?

There were four different polling officers in New Hampshire during this race. But Sanders is now the favorite. He leads the poll on Buttigieg, which has risen sharply since Iowa, on average by 7 points.

But this is New Hampshire, where things can change quickly and a third or more say they have made a decision in the past week. Remember, Obama was 8 points ahead of Clinton in the polls in 2008 and lost the area code by less than 3 points. So be prepared for anything that could happen.

What is at stake for the candidates?

Everything. Here are some things to watch out for:

Can Sanders expand its base? Sanders promised high turnout in Iowa, but it didn’t. The turnout was higher than in 2016 compared to the previous year. This is not exactly a cornerstone for support and an overwhelming movement. But New Hampshire is two for Sanders and the rest. Can you show that you’ve fired Democrats enough to stand up to Trump this year?

Sanders performed well in urban areas and university towns. It has to show that it goes beyond that. The Democratic Party does not need help to win in these places. Still, a win would be a win, and Sanders would be in pole position for the nomination if he did, especially considering that the Democrats are not going to team up with anyone in the foreseeable future.

New Hampshire is nice for Buttigieg, but …: Again, New Hampshire is a very white state, and Buttigieg struggled to vote with the color pickers. He has to do well in New Hampshire, but then the real test comes when the race moves to Nevada and South Carolina, two states with far more diverse voters.

Who will be third? This could be the biggest and most important question of the night. Biden fades quickly. He had hoped that South Carolina and his support for African Americans would be his firewall, but South Carolina is weeks away and there may be evidence that he is already refusing to African Americans. A Quinnipiac poll on Monday showed former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who has now spent more than $ 350 million on advertising, to appreciate Biden’s support among black voters. Can Biden Really Get a Fifth Place in New Hampshire?

Meanwhile, Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, who finished third in Iowa, has to show that she can beat Sanders and Buttigieg, the two candidates who earn the most from their support. She is second with Progressives at Sanders and second with Studied Whites at Buttigieg. New Hampshire is an opportunity for them to show that they are right in mixing with them and deserves a new chance as the electorate grows. But if it doesn’t do well …?

How far can Klobuchar go? She’s seen a sharp spike since she was near Biden in Iowa and after her fierce debate in New Hampshire on Friday. She is now in third place, ahead of Warren and Biden. If she was third, wow. Moderates who are not enthusiastic, as Biden thought and Buttigieg considers too young and inexperienced, look around.

And Klobuchar has a good case. She is 59 years old, a prolific senator and has won many re-elections in a state in the Midwest. Trump was close. But is it too little, too late? She needs the donations to have a chance, and that starts with a surprising ending in New Hampshire – in front of some of the field’s heavyweights.

How long do poorer performers continue?

The wealthy venture capitalist Tom Steyer has the personal resources to work as long as he wants, but has seen little profit in the results. He’s making a serious push in South Carolina, but no poll suggests he can win the state. This effort could result in Biden being hurt more than any other candidate as he advances with black leaders and voters.

Andrew Yang has deep support, but it’s not very broad. He landed in Iowa with less than 2,000 out of 170,000 votes. Yang is a serious person with a serious message, but if he finishes again in the single digits in New Hampshire, he and his supporters will have to ask why he is running – is it important to get a point or win? And when it comes to making a point, how long and will its supporters wholeheartedly lag behind who is rising to the Democratic candidate?