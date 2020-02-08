When is the first XFL game? Kick-off time, channel and live stream details for Seattle Dragons vs. DC Defenders

The DC Defenders meet the Seattle Dragons in the first game of the 2020 XFL season. Photo credit: @ XFL / Instagram

The 2020 XFL season marks the return of the former league to the sports scene. Vince McMahon and the company hope that the newly launched version will stay longer than the previous version, which was left behind due to their close relationship with WWE.

There are a total of four games for XFL Weekly Schedule 1. So when will the first XFL game take place? Here is the current start time and channel for the restart debut.

Who is playing in the first XFL game?

With the return of the league, a new story is being written as eight new teams are ready to prove that they are the best in the XFL. In the first official league game of the 2020 season, the Seattle Dragons will visit the DC Defenders.

Former Troy quarterback Brandon Silvers will lead the Dragons into the opening game along with broad receiver Keenan Reynolds. Reynolds was formerly a star quarterback at the Naval Academy during his college years. The team is coached by former Washington Redskins coach Jim Zorn.

Pep Hamilton is head coach and general manager of DC Defenders. The former quarterback Cardale Jones from the US state of Ohio and the former Louisville wide receiver Eli Rogers are among her 40 men.

The game is played at Audi Field, the smallest of the XFL venues. It is traditionally used for football when the MLS “D.C. United” play their home games. Audi Field has a total of 20,000 seats. This will be a historic event as it is the first football game to be played in the stadium.

The two teams were part of a fight in which no points were scored during the session. On the way to the first XFL game of the new season, the defenders have +500 chances to win the championship, while the dragons are +1200 long shots.

According to the XFL website, defenders in this first XFL game are favored by 7.5 points with a plus / minus of 49 points for the game.

Kick-off time and channel for Dragons vs. Defenders

The first XFL game will take place on Saturday February 8th. The official kick-off time is 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time in Washington, DC.

Viewers can watch the game on TV on ABC. It will also be available for live streaming online on the ABC app and ABC website. It is also available for live online viewing on ESPN3 through the Watch ESPN web portal or related apps.

There will also be live play-by-play radio coverage. Listeners can hear the game as it happens on 106.7 FM the Fan with an audio live stream.