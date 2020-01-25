When is the FA Cup 5th round the same? Start time, TV channel, ball numbers and live stream for the last 16 - The Sun

The road to Wembley continues while the last 16 teams take the lead for the FA Cup fifth round.

It is not long until the final in May, with current Man City holders looking to win back-to-back cups after their 6-0 demolition of Watford.

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 27 January.

It will be held at 7.30 pm before the game between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

With sixteen teams left in the competition, things are starting to get serious.

And there are NO plays again from the fifth round in the FA Cup from this season.

The move was introduced to prevent mainland congestion in a notoriously busy period of the campaign.

On which TV channel and live stream can I watch the fifth FA FA round?

One thing we can be sure about is that the draw will take place on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Last year it was broadcast live on the One Show of BBC ONE.

And here at SunSport we have a LIVE BLOG, so you don’t miss the revealed tapes wherever you are.

Ball numbers

1 Tranmere Rovers of Manchester United

2 Hull City of Chelsea

3 Southampton or Tottenham Hotspur

4 Sheffield Wednesday

5 AFC Bournemouth or Arsenal

6 Northampton Town or Derby County

7 Leicester City

8 Sheffield United

9 Reading or Cardiff City

10 West Bromwich Albion

11 Norwich City

12 Coventry City or Birmingham City

13 Manchester City of Fulham

14 Newcastle United or Oxford United

15 Portsmouth

16 Shrewsbury Town of Liverpool