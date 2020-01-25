When is the FA Cup 5th round the same? Start time, live stream, TV channel and ball numbers as the last-16 is drawn - The Sun.

The road to Wembley continues while the last 16 teams are in the hat for the FA Cup fifth round.

It is not long until the final in May, with current Man City holders looking to win back-to-back cups after their 6-0 demolition of Watford.

This year’s final will be held on May 23 at WembleyCredit: Getty – Contribution

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw will take place on Monday 27 January.

It will be held at 7.30 pm before the game between Bournemouth and Arsenal.

With sixteen teams left in the competition, things are starting to get serious.

And there are NO plays again from the fifth round in the FA Cup from this season.

The move was introduced to prevent mainland congestion in a notoriously busy period of the campaign.

On which TV channel and live stream can I watch it?

One thing we can be sure about is that the draw will take place on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Last year it was broadcast live on the One Show of BBC ONE.

Ball numbers

UNTIL the fourth round tires are complete, the ball numbers will not be revealed.

The fourth round takes place during the weekend of January 24-27.

Arsenal visits Bournemouth on Monday evening in the last round of the round.

