When is The End on Sky Atlantic and NOW TV? | Euthanasia drama

A new drama series follows a family of three generations and their complicated feelings about the concept of death.

Frances O’Connor plays a doctor who is dedicated to the care of her terminally ill patients, who is saddened by the lack of enthusiasm for the lives that her mother and son share.

Here’s everything you need to know about The End …

What is The End about?

The End introduces us to three generations of a family, all struggling with the ultimate question: what should the circumstances of their death be?

Dr. Kate Brennan (Frances O’Connor) lives in Australia and works as a specialist in palliative care for patients who are seriously ill and approaching the end of their life.

She is passionate about her work and strives to give everyone she treats as much time as possible.

When her mother Edie commits suicide after decades of suffering from chronic depression, she moves her to a luxury retirement village where she can better keep an eye on her.

Edie is steadfast in her belief that she has the right to die, which is contrary to the work that Kate devoted her life to.

All the while she has two difficult children herself, including a son who is “not convinced that life is worth living and a daughter who may be a sociopath,” according to the official summary of the show.

The End maps the complex relationships in the family as they help them on their way to healing and start over.

In preparation for the series, writer Samantha Strauss spent time overshadowing doctors working in palliative care.

“It’s just unbelievable what they do, that’s what they do every day. That they are close to people dying and negotiating about it. Yes, they were pretty brilliant. But for them it’s just a job and for them it’s easy, “she told RadioTimes.com.

Who is in the cast of The End?

Harriet Walter in The End

Frances O’Connor takes on the lead role as Dr. Kate Brennan, who might recognize viewers by her performance as Rose Selfridge in the ITV series Mr Selfridge.

Dame Harriet Walter plays her mother, known for an impressive career on stage and on screen, including recently Succession, Flowers, Call The Midwife and The Crown.

Morgan Davies (The Girlfriend Experience) and Ingrid Torelli (Five Bedrooms) portray Kate’s teenage offspring Oberon and Persephone, with Brendan Cowell (Game of Thrones) as her husband currently in prison.

Luke Arnold (Black Sails), Roy Billing (Rake) and Noni Hazlehurst (The Letdown) also play a leading role.

When is The End on Sky Atlantic?

The End will be broadcast on Sky Atlantic at 10 p.m. Monday, February 10, 2020. Alternatively, all episodes from that same date can be streamed on NU TV.

Is there a trailer for The End?

Yes, although viewers should be aware that the show explores themes of suicide that some people may find embarrassing.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OdS699VJiMA (/ embed)