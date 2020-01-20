EASTENDERS has confirmed a week of explosive episodes on the occasion of its 35th anniversary when ONE Walford favorite meets their downfall in the River Thames and DIES.

But what fans really want to know is when is the episode of the 35th anniversary of EastEnders and what is going to happen in the dramatic scenes?

An unfortunate resident dies in the week of special episodes on the occasion of the anniversary of EastEnders Credit: CLICK NEWS AND MEDIA

When is the delivery of the 35th anniversary of EastEnders?

EastEnders is celebrating its 35th anniversary next month with a week of special episodes.

Fans don’t have to wait long, because the spectacular anniversary will be broadcast in the third week of February 2020.

Producer Jon Sen said: “We wanted to entertain the public on the iconic river that marks the beginning of the show for 35 years.”

Linda will cause chaos at the EastEndersCredit boat party: BBC

What happens in the EastEnders birthday episode?

An unfortunate character will die a horrible death in the spectacular anniversary.

The promotion will start when the gentlemen of Queen Vic Mick and Linda Carter win the Pub of the Year competition and decide to celebrate in an extravagant way.

Linda decides that she likes a bash on a party boat along the River Thames, and for some reason Mick goes along with her party plan despite the fact that she knows about her drinking problem.

The episodes of the week will focus on 24 hours when the boat party is in full swing.

Although the BBC One soap has yet to confirm who will meet their creepy ending during the episode, film recordings have revealed that a whole series of characters will be aboard the boat.

Film photos show that Linda drops the drink and dances on tables.

They also show the moment when Mick apparently ends up in the water when a disaster strikes at the boat party.

His sister Tina screams for him as she jumps on a lifeboat with Jack and Max Branning trying to save him.

But it is not yet clear how Mick ends up in the water, and whether it has anything to do with a drunk Linda.

Fans are convinced that it will be Keanu who met his death in the anniversary episode – this time for real – after Martin and Linda raised his death.

Some fans have even speculated that it is Callum Highway that is coming to an end – and through bad friend Ben Mitchell.

BBC bosses have also promised drama back at Albert Square while half of the neighborhood is celebrating away.

But without exact plot details confirmed, fans will have to wait and see what happens on board the Carter party boat and back on the square.

