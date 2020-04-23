When is The Circle on Channel 4 back? How to apply

You may feel like you are currently living in The Circle, but the potential return of a dystopian reality show gives you the opportunity to observe other people’s independence by interacting with the little outside world instead.

Depending on how current world events unfold, applications are open for the third series.

Check out our guide to everything you need to know about The Future of The Circle.

What is The Circle?

The Circle is a real-life show based on the idea that anyone can imagine any version to win – it’s meant for the social media era.

Competitors live in the same tower, but never meet. They only communicate through an application designed for this purpose.

They can choose what they allow other competitors to see, they can act as themselves or create a whole new identity for themselves that you can communicate through.

Competitors evaluate their competitors and members are slowly excluded from the process until only one person remains.

When is The Circle back for the new series?

The third season of the hit reality show has yet to be confirmed due to the ongoing blockade of Channel 4.

Requests will be accepted if the restrictions are lifted and the series can be created, demonstrating Channel 4’s commitment to the format, but it remains to be seen when this could happen.

Both previous series started in 2007 in mid-September that is, there is a chance that it may move on, but for now we have to wait and see.

How to apply for a round

Applications are now open for future series of The Circle.

For all the details, go to thecirclecasting.com and you’ll be able to star in the new edition.

A game where anyone can be anyone, but who would be your winner?

Casting is now open for possible future series #TheCircle.

APPLY NOW – https://t.co/l5C7JWVOdn #BeWhoeverItTakesToWin ⭕ pic.twitter.com/VpBwPlVF9t

– The Circle (@ C4TheCircle) 21 Apr 2020

How to watch The Circle

The circle is shown live on channel 4 and on the broadcaster’s online service All 4 when the new series is available.