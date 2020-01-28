When is the Carabao Cup final and on which TV channel and live stream can I watch it? - The sun

This year’s Carabao Cup has almost reached its peak.

Man City won last year’s tournament in a domestic treble and are chasing their third consecutive title – but must first negotiate their way past arch rivals Man Utd.

Vincent Kompany added the Carabao Cup to his trophy presentation Credit: AFP or licensors last season

When is the Carabao Cup final?

As always, the EFL Cup is the first major domestic competition to come to a conclusion in England.

This year’s final will be held at Wembley Stadium after the two-legged semi-final.

It will take place on Sunday, March 1.

The start time has not yet been confirmed.

But last year’s collision between Man City and Chelsea started at 4.30 p.m.

On which TV channel and live stream can I watch it?

YOU can watch all the action live on Sky Sports.

The registration giants have the right to show this year’s competition in the UK.

It remains to be seen whether they will make the final available to all Sky subscribers by showing it on Sky Sports Mix – as with the Cricket World Cup.

Previous winners