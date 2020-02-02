When is Super Bowl 2020? How the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers look Face Off

The biggest night of football is finally here.

The 54th National Football League championship game, also known as Super Bowl LIV, will determine the winner of the 100th season of the competition, with the San Francisco 49ers facing the Kansas City Chiefs at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday evening.

The 49ers defeated the Green Bay Packers in the National Football Conference championship last year, while the Chiefs captured the American Football Conference championship against the New England Patriots, who won multiple Super Bowls.

But football will not be the only attraction this Super Sunday. Singer Demi Lovato is scheduled to sing the national anthem just before the kick-off, and superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are the headliner of the game this year.

For the more politically minded, both President Donald Trump and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg have dropped millions for Super Bowl ads – 30 seconds and 60 seconds respectively – as the 2020 presidential race starts to accelerate.

There are many ways to tune into the sporting event of the season, regardless of why you plan to watch.

If you haven’t cut your cord yet, the game is ready to broadcast at 6:30 PM. ET on Fox.

NFL.com will also stream the game live, and Fox Sports will stream it to various devices such as smartphones, tablets, and streaming players such as Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

If you would like to try a new streaming service while watching the game, Hulu will also perform the game live with Live TV, YouTube TV and Fubo.

