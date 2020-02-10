Gentlemen, start your engines. Again. RuPaul’s Drag Race US is quickly planning for a pathogenic 12th season.

Thirteen new queens will enter the hair-storical runway, hoping to amaze chief judge RuPaul Charles with their charisma, uniqueness, guts and talent (we’ll let you work that acronym out for yourself).

But when do the shady spirits appear on screens? And which new queens will die in the competition? Here is the T …

When is RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 on TV?

Season 12 will premiere on Friday, February 28, 2020 in the US on VH1, weekly broadcasts.

As confirmed by RadioTimes.com, new episodes will be available to British viewers on Netflix the day after the US.

Who are the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

The next 13 queens are fighting to become America’s next drag superstar …

Aiden Zhane (age 29)

Brita filter (34)

Crystal Methyd (28)

Dahlia Sin (28)

Gigi Goode (21)

Heidi N case (24)

Jackie Cox (34)

Jaida Essence Hall (32)

Jan (26)

Nicky doll (28)

Rock M. Sakura (28)

Sherry Pie (27)

Widow Von’Du (30)

All new competitors were ruined in a special sneak-peak video hosted by reigning champion Yvie Oddly.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=k3zwCHCrl6M (/ embed)

Who are the judges in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

Again, RuPaul Charles and right-hand woman Michelle Visage will return to criticize the participants.

Fan favorites Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley also return to the panel on a rotating basis.

Who are the judges in RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12?

Although all guest panelists have yet to be announced, rapper Nicki Minaj has confirmed on social media that she will appear in the show.

A dream of mine for so long ???????? @rupaulsdragrace season 12 starts Friday 28-2 at 20:00 on @ VH1! Dra #dragrace pic.twitter.com/KRLRscTG6J

– YIKES (@NICKIMINAJ) January 30, 2020

Who has won season 11 of RuPaul’s Drag Race?

Greetings Yvie Oddly, the current reigning superstar from Drag Race. Now 26, the queen (real name Jovan Bridges) won the eleventh season of Drag Race with her “authentic drag” and, um, unique smile.

She fought in the grand finale against fierce competition from A’Keria Davenport, (Dr) Silky Nutmeg Ganache and number two Brooke Lynn Hytes.