When is Ramadan 2020? UK schedule for fasting plus start and end dates – The Scottish Sun

Three million British Muslims will celebrate the holy month of Ramadan in the coming months.

So when does it start and end? What and when is Suhoor and Iftar?

An Iraqi man wearing plastic gloves and a protective mask holds a traditional “Fan” Credit lantern: AFP or licensor

What is Ramadan?

Ramadan marks the month when the Koran was revealed to the Prophet Muhammad by Allah (SWT).

Ramadan will see Muslims around the world fast for 30 days during the day.

All Muslims who have reached puberty are expected to fast during the month of Ramadan, although there are some exceptions, including women who are menstruating or pregnant, and those who suffer from the disease.

The rule means food and drinks, including water, are not allowed during daytime throughout the month. Smoking, drinking and sex are also prohibited.

The moon is traditionally seen as an opportunity for devotion, reflection and celebration of God’s grace and love (SWT), while the ritual of fasting helps reflection on the suffering of others.

Muslims maintain social distance during dawn prayers at a mosque in Karachi Credit: AFP or licensor

Those who celebrate fasting are encouraged to read the Koran and sacred texts recited in Tarawih, special evening prayers which are usually held in mosques throughout the month but cannot this year because of coronavirus.

Coronavirus locking has hit all religions hard, with services and places of worship closed and moved online.

The Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle, the holy month of Ramadan revolves around ten days each year.

The moon is confirmed by the appearance of a new moon.

When does Ramadan 2020 begin?

Based on the London schedule, Ramadan 2020 starts at 4:10 am, April 23.

Iftar / Maghrib at 8.14 that afternoon, when fasting ends.

This year’s Schedule Credit: Islamic-relief.org

When does Ramadan 2020 end?

Ramadan in the UK will end at 9:00 p.m. on May 22.

Muslims celebrate with a large 24-hour party involving family and friends called Eid al-Fitr.

This celebration is marked by lights, decorations and gifts, with worshipers often dressing up and decorating their homes.

Unfortunately, if lockouts still exist at that time, these parties must be a family event, or need to be done online via video chat.

MCB offers guidance on how to set up virtual iftar online with loved ones and community members through video chat.

A Muslim devotee attends the dawn prayer at a mosque, in Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Credit: AP: Associated Press

Ramadan schedule – when to eat Suhoor and Iftar / Magrib

Suhoor was the first meal of the day, a quick snack before fasting began.

Starting at 4:10 am on the first day. Suhoor then happens about two minutes early every day.

Iftar / Magrib is when Muslims break their fast with snacks and water before a proper dinner.

Starting at 8:14 pm on the first day, it will happen one or two minutes later every day.

Fasting will last between 9 hours and 27 minutes, and 10 hours and 13 minutes come on Eid.

You can find a more detailed schedule for your area here.

