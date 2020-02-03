One of the newest original series that adorns Netflix already evokes speculation and chatter online – the Norwegian superhero drama Ragnarok.

The show – taking concepts and themes from Viking mythology and modernizing them to match the devastating effects of climate change – generated several responses online, with Decider calling it “a new approach to the usual Norwegian legend”, while Wired noted that “At its most campiest (it) gives Twilight vibes”.

In the midst of this wide variety of responses, you may wonder if there are plans for a second season, and who would appear in the second season. Here’s everything we know so far …

When is Ragnarok season 2 on Netflix?

Netflix has not yet announced any plans for a second Ragnarok season – this should not be considered a cause for concern. The series is only a few days out and will release all six episodes of the first season on January 31, 2020.

Because Netflix does not release reviews to the public, it is not known whether the series is eligible for an extension. However, Netflix usually confirms several months after a series of premiere extensions and cancellations.

So fans can expect to hear news about the future of Ragnarok in the summer of 2020, and if a second season were put into operation, it would probably be broadcast somewhere in 2021.

What happened in season 1 of Ragnarok?

The premise of the show followed Magne (played by David Stakston), a clumsy Norwegian teenager who moves with his mother Turid (Henriette Steenstrup) and brother Laurits (Jonas Strand Gravli) to Edda, a mysterious town with strange events caused by climate change .

When Magne discovers that he has super powers, including the ability to predict weather patterns, he takes on the sinister Jutul family, whose corrupt company seems to influence the strange events in the city.

What happens in Ragnarok season 2?

They are still early days, but the drama of the show is by no means over after the conclusion of the first season. The parallels between Magne and Thor are likely to increase as the series progresses, with a potential for Magne’s brother Laurits to eventually follow the same path as Thor’s villain Loki.

Who is in the cast of Ragnarok season 2?

No new cast members are known for season two – however, many season one cast members are likely to resume their roles, including David Stakston (Magne), Jonas Strand Gravli (Laurits), Gísli Örn Garðarsson (Vidar) and Herman Tømmeraas (Fjor) among others.