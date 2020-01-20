When is Next in Fashion on Netflix? | Tan France competition series

Fashion designer and queer eye star Tan France works with model and presenter Alexa Chung to enable the next generation of style innovators to step into the industry.

In Netflix ‘Next In Fashion, 18 aspiring designers fight for a huge cash prize and a great career opportunity.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Next in Fashion …

When is Next in Fashion on Netflix?

Next in Fashion will debut on Netflix worldwide Wednesday, January 29, 2020,

What does Next in Fashion do?

Next in Fashion is a new competition series to come to Netflix in 2020, in which 18 fashion designers face a number of style challenges.

The participants are a selection of talented and knowledgeable fashion experts. The price may be life-changing: $ 250,000 and the ability to launch their own fashion line at luxury retailer Net-a-Porter.

Only the most creative and innovative minds on the team can go home with the main prize, which is decided in ten episodes of challenges with multiple guest judges.

Who are Next in Fashion’s hosts?

NEXT IN FASHION

Tan France started a successful career in the fashion industry, worked for major brands like Chanel, and launched its own women’s clothing line, Kingdom & State.

His media career began as one of the so-called “Fab Five” in Netflix’s most successful reality series, Queer Eye.

Alexa Chung is primarily a model and television presenter who started her career at just 16.

Since then she has worked for DKNY, Lacoste and Tommy Hilfiger and in 2011 presented her own show on MTV and coverage of the iTunes Festival.

An impressive cast of fashion experts and designers has been announced as guest judges for the show, including Eva Chen, Elizabeth Stewart, Monique Lhuillier, Elizabeth Van Der Goltz, Philip Lim, Jason Bolden, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Adriana Lima. Christopher Kane, Beth Ditto, Josefine Aberg, Dao-Yi Chow, Maxwell Osborne and Tommy Hilfiger.

Who are the participants in Next in Fashion?

The Next in Fashion participants come from all over the world and each has a special focus on their work.

Adolfo Sanchez is a Mexican-American designer who specializes in evening wear and bridal wear, while Claire Davis is based in the UK and deals with environmentally friendly fashion.

Angel Chen is based in China and has created a line to combine Eastern and Western styles, while Korean designer Minju Kim is working on contemporary women’s fashion.

Ashton Hirota from LA works on streetwear, Marco Morante produces designer underwear and Charles Lu has experience with complicated dresses.

The Italian Angelo Cruciani is behind the fashion label Yezael, while Daniel Fletcher is primarily a men’s fashion designer.

Carli Pearson specializes in tailored, inclusive clothing and the Scottish Hayley Scanlan is the founder of her own womenswear label.

Julian Woodhouse had a military background before entering the fashion world, while Pakistani-American Isaac Saqib is behind the striking Mercy & Mankind brand.

Nasheli Ortiz-Gonzalez is an associate professor and professor at Moore College of Art and Design in Pennsylvania.

Over in New York City, you’ll find Kianga ’KiKi’ Peterson, who created hip-hop fashion label FUBU, while Farai designed Simoyi-Agbede for big stars like Beyonce and Jay-Z.

Last but not least, Lorena Saravia Butcher worked with fashion brands, while Narresh Kukreja is co-founder of the Indian labels Shivan and Narresh.