When is Mindhunter season 3 on Netflix?

After the first season of Mind hunter dropped on Netflix in October 2017, we had to wait almost two years until we got a second season in August 2019. Unfortunately it seems that this’ 70s-set serial killer drama leaves us hanging again before we make a third season. Actor Jonathan Groff, who dies as an incubator for FBI agent Holden Ford, revealed in an interview with November 2019 The Hollywood Reporter that the third season is “on hold” as Mind hunter producer David Fincher focuses on a biopic over Citizen Kane screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz. The film that is mentioned Man, is Fincher’s latest project for Netflix and his first film since 2014 Lost girl.

January 15th Deadline reported that Netflix the Mind hunter cast out their contracts as the series becomes “indefinite waiting time”. “(Fincher) is focused on directing his first Netflix film Man and in producing the second season of Love, death and robots, “said a Netflix spokesperson Deadline. “He can visit Mindhunter again in the future, but in the meantime, he didn’t think it was fair for the actors to prevent them from looking for other work while he was exploring new ones himself.”

To be honest, Mind hunter is not even technically renewed for a third season, although the series was originally made with a plan for five seasons. Plans change of course – Groffs costar Holt McCallany, who plays Bill Tench, announced to PopCulture.com just before the premiere of season two that several of the original intentions for the series had already been changed or even all had been thrown away. That does not necessarily mean that Mind hunter will not have another three seasons, but it means that nothing is guaranteed.

Producing the series (inspired by the book about real crime Mindhunter: Inside the Elite Serial Crime Unit of the FBI by John E. Douglas and Mark Olshaker) is no easy task. Although the first season only had 10 episodes and the second season nine, it took nine months in Pittsburgh each season to film. The series was renewed for a second season immediately after the premiere of the first, but it still took two years to be broadcast. Since the show has not even been renewed, we may wait at least two years to see a third episode.

We imagine that both the actors and the producers probably need a break Mind hunteris also dark material. The many serial killers featured in the series included necrofile Edmund Kemper, who killed 10 people (including his mother and grandparent), and the gruesome Atlanta Child Murders, where at least 29 black children were kidnapped between 29 and 1981 and killed, so it’s not really TV that was made for Netflix and chilling out. While we wait for more news about a possible third season, we’ll just have to theorize about what kind of twisted case they’ll include next.