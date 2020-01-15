When is Iain Stirling's CelebAbility on TV again?

Scottish comedian Iain Stirling is best known for his distinctive voice-over recordings on Love Island, which are currently being aired.

For those of you who end episodes of the reality show and want more of the endearing narrator – you’re in luck. Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility – “the most bizarre comedy game show on TV” – returns to the fourth series on ITV2 tomorrow evening.

Here you will find everything you need to know:

When is Iain Stirlings CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns Thursday, January 16 at 10:05 p.m. on ITV2 – Right after Love Island.

What is Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility?

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility is a comedy game show in which groups of friends compete with celebrities in a series of rounds based on each celebrity’s unique talent. The teams compete in a series of silly games to win a series of amazing prizes.

“People say that all celebrities are talentless. Well, we’re here to prove some of these people, somehow wrong! But who will rule the highest this year? Turn on (obviously to Love Island) to find out! Iain said.

He added, “I’m really excited! It’s the best there is. I can’t wait for everyone to see it. It’s the most ridiculous, craziest, and funniest.”

The first episode shows comedian Katherine Ryan, DJ Roman Kemp, radio host Judi Love and host Ade Adepitan as the team of stars to beat.

Prominent teammates such as Laura Whitmore, comedian Ed Gamble, DJ Maya Jama and Ashley Roberts have appeared in previous series.

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Stirling

Iain Stirling is the Scottish comedian, author and television host who moderates CelebAbility. He became known as a voice actor for the reality dating show Love Island.

He started his career as a CBBC presenter in 2009 with his puppet buddy Hacker the Dog and presented children’s programs All Over the Place and the panel show The Dog Ate My Homework, which earned him BAFTA for children in 2017.

Iain started telling Love Island on ITV2 in 2015 and introduced CelebAbility two years later.

He recently published a book – Not F ***** g Ready to Adult – and toured his stand-up show Failing Upwards this year.

When asked about his CelebAbility, Iain said: “I know exactly how much McDonalds I need to feel completely full!”

Who are Iain Stirlings CelebAbility’s team captains?

This year's captains are comedian Marek Larwood and TV personality Stacey Solomon.

Marek has been a team captain on the show since she started in 2017. The stand-up comedian is known for his leading roles in Impractical Jokers UK and episodes of Drunk History.

Stacey replaces Scarlett Moffatt as team leader for the new series. The singer took third place in the series The X Factor 2009 and has since built up a successful television career. She won the tenth series of “I’m a Star”. Get me out of here! She is currently a regular panelist on ITV2’s Celebrity Juice.

Iain said it was an honor to work with TV Royalty Stacey and added, “She’s just brilliant. She is an absolute specialist, an absolute charmer and a joy at work. “

What are we likely to see in this series?

Iain was annoyed that the nation’s most popular celebs in this series will ridicule themselves on national television and that there have been many fun moments while filming this series.

“In this series we have Stacey Soloman and Joe Swash wrapping their presents against each other,” he teased. “It was one of the best moments of my life when I saw Joe and Stacey screaming while wrapping presents!”

He added that in the first episode, Katherine Ryan has to guess how many Tinder matches people have and Roman Kemp shows some of his impressions.

Iain Stirling’s CelebAbility returns to ITV2 on Thursday, January 16 at 10:05 p.m.