After a banner year 2019 in which well-known series such as The Boys and Carnival Row were presented, Amazon Prime Video is expanding its exclusive line-up with further innovations for the start of 2020.

One of the most anticipated shows coming to the streaming service is Hunters, starring legendary actor Al Pacino (The Irishman).

When is Hunters on Amazon Prime Video?

The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Friday February 21, 2020,

What does hunter do?

In New York City in 1977, Hunters followed a colorful crew that included a lockpicker, a spy, a soldier, a master of camouflage, and two weapons experts who gathered to hunt down Nazis hiding in the United States.

After discovering a genocide plan to establish a Fourth Reich in the United States, the hunters set out to put an end to the terrible plan.

However, they will face obstacles along the way as an FBI agent approaches the group because of its own violent tactics and the body they leave behind.

Is Hunters based on a true story?

The series is said to have been “inspired by true events,” but Hunters is not based on a single real-life case.

Rather, it is likely to be inspired by a variety of different Nazi hunters that have appeared since the end of World War II.

For example, Nakam (Hebrew for revenge) was the name of a group of Holocaust survivors who had formed to seek revenge for the six million Jews who died from the Nazis.

There were also many non-violent Nazi hunters, the most famous of whom was Simon Wiesenthal, a Holocaust survivor who dedicated his life to tracking down war criminals so that they could be brought to justice.

Who is in the cast of Hunters?

Logan Lerman in Hunters

The cast of Hunters is led by Al Pacino, a legendary actor who built his career on classic films like Serpico and The Godfather. This is his first leading role in a television series that previously worked almost exclusively for film and stage productions.

Pacino plays one of the founding members of The Hunters, while Logan Lerman (Percy Jackson and the Blitzdieb) plays a new recruit who takes his first steps into their world of revenge.

Tiffany Boone (The Following) plays a lockpicker called Roxy Jones, while Kate Mulvany (Lambs of God) plays sister Harriet, a spy disguised as a nun.

Louis Ozawa Changchien (The Man in the High Castle) plays Joe Torrance, a trained soldier who joins the group of hunters, while As I met your mother’s Josh Radnor, became a so-called master of camouflage named Lonny Flash.

Finally, Carol Kane (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Saul Rubinek (Warehouse 13) play two weapons experts named Mindy and Murray Markowitz.

Dylan Baker (The Americans) will take on a villainous role as Biff Simpson, one of the leading figures in the Nazi group’s conspiracy against which the hunters compete.

The main cast is rounded off by Jerrika Hinton (Grey’s Anatomy), Greg Austin (Mr Selfridge) and Lena Olin (Riviera).

Oscar winner Jordan Peele (Get Out) is an executive producer at Hunters.

Is there a trailer for hunters?

Yes, the Hunters trailer is linked below so you can watch it.

