When is Gordon, Gino and Fred: The Journey Back on TV?

The journey of Gordon Ramsay, Gino D’Acampo and Fred Sirieix across America unfortunately ended with the last episode of the second series of four series – but what about the trio of traveling chefs?

Here’s everything we know about Gordon, Gino and Fred’s third series: The Journey …

Will there be a third series?

ITV has not yet confirmed whether Road Trip will return to the third series, but it is unlikely that the show will return due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With real-life shows like Love Island trying to avoid international trips for the upcoming summer series, Gordon, Gino and Fred seem to be stuck indoors for the foreseeable future.

When will the third series come on TV?

The cross-country kitchen show premiered for the first time at the end of 2018, leaving a one-and-a-half-year gap between the first series and the second. If we order a third series of the show, based on previous airports, we could watch the late evening of 2021.

What happened during the second series?

Gordon, Gino, and Fred’s second series, American Road Trip, saw three chefs travel the United States, experiencing local culture and cuisine by the roadside.

Throughout their trip, we watched the boys offer cowboy equipment in Arizona, try a $ 777 burger in Las Vegas, and try cannabis-infused goat yoga in San Francisco.

The trio also drove dunes in the Mexican desert, although during the race Gino “almost died” after his vehicle crashed.

The finale saw them become forest champions in Texas.

