When is Father Brown on TV again?

Saints keep us! The prayers of Father Brown’s fans were answered with the news that the priest who is investigating the crime (played by Harry Potter’s Mark Williams) is returning for an eighth season.

Here you will find everything you need for Father Brown’s eighth season …

When is Father Brown’s eighth season on TV?

The ten-part day series begins at Monday, January 6, 2020, 2:15 p.m. BBC One for UK viewersand continues at the same time every day of the week.

The series is traditionally broadcast on PBS in the US and on BBC UKTV and ABC in Australia.

What is Father Brown doing?

The series takes place in the village of Kembleford in the Cotswolds in the 1950s and follows the priest of the same name, Father Brown, a Roman Catholic priest with a talent for solving crimes.

In season eight, Father Brown will engage in brand new investigations, including the murder of an eccentric beekeeper.

Emer Kenny plays The Honorable Penelope “Bunty” Windermere

The criminal cleric will also intervene when Secretary McCarthy’s family reunification is threatened by a fortune teller’s predictions. Meanwhile, the whip-smart Bunty is charged with murder, and Father Brown has to run to save her from the hangman’s noose.

Who is the main character in Father Brown?

Nancy Carroll plays Lady Felicia Montague

Alongside Father Brown, played by Harry Potter’s Mark Williams (also known as Mr Weasley), the regular characters Mrs McCarthy (snatch actress Sorcha Cusack), Inspector Mallory (Jack Deam), Inspector Mallory’s right sergeant Goodfellow (John Burton) and Bunty Windermere (EastEnders’ Emer Kenny) are all ready to return.

Lady Felicia (Nancy Carroll), Sid Carter (Alex Price) and Father Brown’s archenemy Hercule Flambeau (John Light) will also return.

Blind ‘Arry (Alan Williams) and Chief Inspector Sullivan (Strictly Winner Tom Chambers) will also be featured, and we’ll also see Chief Inspector Valentine’s (Hugo Speer )’s return for the first time since 2014.