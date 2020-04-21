When is David Attenborough: Life on Our Planet Netflix?

David Attenborough, a national treasure, is once again on display to send a terrible warning: “Our planet is heading for disaster.”

David Attenborough: Life on our planet – due to Earth on Netflix this spring – is a 93-year-old broadcaster’s “witness statement” about the state of the Earth and its “vision for the future.”

Here’s everything we know about documentary so far …

What is life on our planet?

The documentary, directed by the Wildlife Fund and Silverback films, follows the presenter as he reflects on his naturalistic career and the “devastating changes he has seen.”

The Netflix movie trailer shows black-and-white clips from Attenborough’s early quarry, where dispersing ice capsules and rainforests are being demolished.

“The living world is a unique and spectacular miracle, but the way we humans live on Earth leads to its decline,” says the documentary, looking down from the camera barrel.

The trailer also features shots of chickens penetrating the battery cages with the voice of a naturalist, which warns how people are “replacing wildlife with taming”.

However, the sad shots end with a positive note: the broadcaster said that with the action we have now taken, we can make up for the damage done: “We need to learn how to work with nature, not against it – and I will go tell you how. “

The documentary continues in Attenborough’s eight-part Netflix series Our Planet, released in April last year, focusing on the human environment and the animals most at risk from our activities.

When will Life on our planet be issued?

The documentary was originally scheduled to hit theaters on April 16, with the premiere and Q + A scheduled for spring at Royal Albert Hall and Netflix. However, the film suffered another coronavirus accident when the producers announced that the release of A Life On Our Planet would be postponed to a later year.

Netflix has not announced the exact release date of the film, but we hope that the documentary will arrive later.

How can I watch it?

David Attenborough: Life on our planet is available on Netflix.

Netflix membership fees range from £ 5.99 to £ 11.99 per month, depending on the quality of your membership. The platform offers a one-month free trial, after which users are charged £ 8.99 per month for a standard subscription.

Life on our planet will land on Netflix at the end of this year.