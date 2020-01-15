When is Baghdad Central on channel 4? Why is?

Shortly after the fall of Saddam Hussein, a new crime thriller based on the Iraq war arrives on Channel 4.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Baghdad Central.

When is Baghdad Central on TV?

Although the series is expected to air sometime in 2020, we’re still waiting for news on when exactly we can see it on our screens – we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know.

What we do know is that the series will consist of six hours of episodes and will be broadcast on Channel 4.

What is Baghdad Central about?

The series tells the story of an Iraqi ex-police officer named Muhsin al-Khafaji, who is desperately trying to get his daughter to safety – he has already lost his job, home, and wife.

Khafaji is now trying to track down his missing estranged daughter. The search leads the ex-cop and his daughter to discover that something very scary is involved.

A case of false identity soon leaves Khafaji a victim of arrest and torture by the US military, but then he meets a British ex-police officer, Frank Temple, who is recruiting him as a police officer in the Green Zone.

Who plays the main role in Baghdad Central?

The international cast is led by Altered Carbon star Waleed Zuaiter, who plays Khafaji, and Homeland’s July Namir, who plays the role of Mrouj, his daughter.

The cast also includes a two-time Olivier award winner in Bertie Carvel (Dr. Foster, Jonathan Strange and Dr. Norrell) who plays Frank Temple.

Clara Khoury (home), Leem Lubany (condor), Neil Maskell (Utopia) and Golden Globe-nominated Corey Stoll (house of cards) can also be seen in various roles.

Who wrote Baghdad Central?

The series was written for the small screen by Stephen Butchard, who had previously been nominated for the BAFTAs for his work on Five Daughters and Stolen. His other achievements include The Last Kingdom, Good Cop and The House of Saddam.

It is taken from the 2014 novel of the same name by the American writer and scholar of the Middle East, Elliott Colla.

Is there a trailer?

Not yet – but we’ll keep you posted as soon as one shows up.