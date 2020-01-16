When Iran took the Americans hostage, Bernie supported the defenders of Iran

Bernie Sanders, one of the best competitors in the Democratic primary, attacked Joe Biden for bringing “just a lot of luggage” into the race. But if past views are a major consideration, consider the baggage that Sanders carries in the campaign.

Go back more than 40 years to the start of the long conflict between Iran and the United States. On April 1, 1979, the Theocratic Islamic Republic of Iran was proclaimed. Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, who had returned from exile in Iran to assume command of the revolt, became supreme leader in December of the same year. His rise was accelerated by the seizure, on November 4, of 52 American diplomats and citizens, as well as citizens of other countries, at the United States Embassy in Tehran. The hostage crisis has become the means by which the Ayatollah crushed political opponents in Iran. Dealing with the hostage-taking has become an overwhelming political crisis for President Jimmy Carter. It lasted 444 days.

Almost all Americans – Democrats, Republicans and independents – have joined together to support the hostages and the international call for their freedom. A prominent political figure on the 2020 scene, then almost completely unknown, stood out by joining a Marxist-Leninist party which not only promised its support for the Iranian theocracy, but also justified the taking of hostages by insisting that the hostages were probably CIA agents. Who was this person? It was Bernie Sanders.

