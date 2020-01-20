When I got a tattoo from my ex's name, I thought it looked cool - now I'm terrified - The Sun

BEST DEIDRE: When I had some tattoos done a few years ago, I thought they looked cool.

Now I am ashamed and want to hide them.

1

I am a man of 26. I was 19 when I got the tattoos and all my friends had done them.

Stupid, I have one with the name of a girl. That relationship ended a few years ago.

I got an internship at the age of 21, went back to college and qualified as an electrical engineer.

I now hang out with completely different people, at work and outside, but I feel so stupid about my tattoos.

DEIDRE SAYS: You are certainly not alone. Two out of five people with a tattoo regret it.

Tattoos can be removed, although it usually costs much more than having them done in the first place.

In the meantime, you can often mask them quite effectively with cosmetic camouflage.

My e-folder Tattoo that you regret? explains more.

