When Harry and Meghan are set to return to the UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have “enjoyed the quiet life” in Canada since they announced their retirement as senior royals.

After their bomb statement last month, Meghan flew to Vancouver Island to be with the couple’s young son, Archie Harrison, and Harry stayed a little longer in the UK to fulfill his royal obligations, including a charity dinner in London where he was resigned.

He said to the guests: “I think it is very sad that it has come that far. The decision that I made for my wife and I to take a step back was not taken lightly.

“They were so many months of talking after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always done well, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option. “

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly spend their days doing yoga, taking long walks with their rescue dogs and cooking together, and it is said that they look at homes in both Toronto and LA.

Although it was unclear when the couple would return to the UK, The Express reports that the Sussexes are going abroad next month at the Queen’s request.

The annual Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey is held on Monday, March 9, and serves as a celebration of membership for the 54 Commonwealth countries.

Harry and Meghan are expected to attend the event with baby Archie, who will be 10 months old.

A statement from Buckingham Palace confirmed that the family will be financially independent and officially separated from the monarchy in the spring, so it is believed that if they are present, this could be their last public appearance as senior royals.

Will the Sussexes be back on British territory within a few weeks?

We will have to wait and see …