When grocery shopping is your job: what it’s like to be an Instacart employee right now

Twenty six bottles of hand sanitizer. One hundred cases of water. Six 30 packs of toilet paper. These are just a few of the orders Teresa Woodford has received from Instacart customers over the past few weeks.

And while these requests are almost as likely to be fulfilled after Woodford snaps his fingers to show a cure for the coronavirus, she reserves the orders because … what choice does she have?

While Massachusetts is coping with the rise in coronavirus cases, millions of residents continue to rise at home. But that leaves concerts workers like Woodford making money buying and delivering food to other people in a difficult place.

“They think we work for the store,” said Woodford, who has been an Instacart shopper for about a year. “They get mad at you because they don’t understand that you have no control.”

Nonetheless, grocery shopping is one business that continues to gain importance. At a time when many businesses are closed, companies such as Instacart, Amazon (which owns Whole Foods) and Shipt are seeing an unprecedented jump in grocery orders. As of mid-April, Instacart says its order volume is over 400% compared to a year ago.

Shopper Martin buys paper products for customers from BJ’s Wholesale Club in Dedham. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

“Demand is extremely high,” said 22-year-old Shamar Martin, who began making Instacart in late March to supplement the revenue from his regular event sales. “If you’re willing to work long hours … you can make money.”

Squeezing in early morning and evening shopping stores and working through most of the weekend, Martin said he made more than $ 2,000 in taxes in his first week on the platform.

However, Martin added that this opportunity for profit comes with a compromise.

“I get paid to do something, but I also expose myself and who I live with at home to risk,” he said.

“Hover over your psyche”

Outside the Shaw supermarket in Franklin, Woodford sprays a cart of Lysol disinfectant. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Stay home and don’t go to the store unless you have to. These are the guidelines of health officials in recent days. But what if your job requires you to spend hours every day at different grocery stores?

Woodford, who lives in Dudley, said he has been doing Instacart for about a year, working 30 to 50 hours a week.

Right now, the typical day – if you can call it that – begins with collecting the “bag of tricks”. In addition to water bottles and snacks for the road, which already include a personal supply of protective gear: a box with disposable gloves, a N100 mask, hand sanitizer, antibacterial wipes, and a box of Lysol disinfectant.

Woodford’s “bag of tricks”, which includes her personal supply of disinfectants. (Teresa Woodford)

Although Instacart has recently begun offering hospital payment to workers diagnosed with COVID-19, Woodford is not taking the risk. Before going into any shop to shop for an order, she put on her mask and gloves and smeared her cart in a cloud of Lysol.

In recent weeks, stories about grocery store workers who have fallen ill or even died from COVID-19 have fueled a growing sense of anxiety about work, Woodford said.

“It’s scary for us because we’re in grocery stores – many grocery stores – six, seven, eight, nine, ten times a day,” Woodford said. “Have we been exposed to these employees? And are we now putting ourselves and our clients at risk?”

“It’s on your psyche,” said Woodford, 55. “I’m a great-grandmother. The fact that I could put my family at risk by doing this is tormenting me.”

Woodford collects the order he runs in his car at the Shaw supermarket in Franklin. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

This risks something Martin must also manage. He lives with a family of a friend in Hyde Park, a household with older residents and a baby.

“When I come in, I have to take off my clothes, wash my hands,” he said. “I’m not allowed to deal with the baby at all until the viral thing is done.”

“There is no toilet paper. No paper towels. Without a napkin. ‘

Martin wakes up around 5:30 in the morning to get to the BJ Wholesale Club at about 6:00, when the store starts to go to Instacart stores.

In an hour when most people are still asleep or almost awake, Martin is laser-focused to get in and out of the store as quickly as possible. This is because Instacart buyers are paid a commission (based on order size, item type and distance the driver has to travel) plus tips.

To make his trip more efficient, he not only memorized the layout of the store, but also, recently in the morning, he made two different orders at once, which he fulfilled by pushing two large carts through the store at the same time.

Martin receives a message from a customer saying that he wants to cancel his order. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

But at a time when tight supply chains and panic shopping make it difficult for some goods to keep stores in storage, many orders take longer to shop than before, Woodford said.

Need Flour? Sorry, that’s gone.

A gallon of milk? Gone.

What about paper goods? Please.

“No toilet paper, no paper towels, no napkins,” Woodford remarked on a recent trip to Market 32, a Sutton grocery store.

When this happens, the Instacart buyer must initiate one type of negotiation with the customer via text message:

They don’t have organic … is it okay?

No spaghetti … what about elbow pasta?

Woodford spun his cart past empty paper shelves, usually stocked with paper products, at the Shaw supermarket in Franklin. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Despite the extra time and effort required to complete the orders, Woodford says its revenue has declined in recent weeks. Prior to the coronavirus outbreak, she estimates her hourly income, including tips, was about $ 27 to $ 30 an hour. Nowadays, it’s closer to $ 18 an hour.

She blames much of the decline on new customers, many of whom are not accustomed to using – let alone consulting – grocery delivery.

On top of that, many Instacart buyers complain about “lure on lure”. Just then, a customer ordering groceries through the Instacart app initially offers great advice just to take off or remove the tip after receiving their delivery.

When WBUR asked Instacart about the bait-making practice, the company said that in 99.5% of orders in March, customers either adjusted their tip up or did not adjust their tip after delivery. The company, which recently stated that the platform has more than 350,000 active buyers (up from 200,000 just a month ago), declined to provide average tips and revenue for its buyers.

Woodford is looking into what an order is for at the Parking & Stop in Franklin. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

On March 30, some Instacart drivers publicly protested that the company would establish a threat payment of at least $ 5 per order and increase the default order amount to 10% (as opposed to the current default advice of 5%). And while the company has done none, Instacart says it has made other changes since then.

Now, by default, is the tip of what the customer last gave to a previous order. And the button that allowed the customer to set the tip to “None” is eliminated, so a customer who wants to nail a shop has to manually enter “$ 0.”

More than money

In a Facebook group for Instacart buyers in Massachusetts, members share the triumphs and challenges they encounter at work. Positive highlights include great tips, thank-you notes from clients, and money envelopes. Other buyers have customer stories that advise them on hand disinfectant bottles, gloves and other protective equipment.

“Ninety percent of customers are nice,” Woodford said.

But the other 10%? Let’s just call them “difficult”: those who lure a tip, who advise little or nothing to begin with, who blame buyers when the store either restricts or does not, the things the customer wants.

“A few weeks ago, I had a woman scream at me for not getting her a different type of toilet paper,” Woodford said. “I told her, ‘The only paper products available in the store right now are coffee filters. Would you like me to replace your toilet paper with this one? “

Martin leaves delivery to the front steps of a home in Dedem. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)

Despite the challenges, the health and pay risks, less than ideal, Woodford and Martin said they generally enjoy the job. Much of the satisfaction, they say, comes from the feeling of helping others through a difficult time.

That’s why, when scrolling through the app, looking for leads, they often imagine who the customer might be.

“When you see orders with baby food, with diapers, if it’s good, I’ll take it because I’d rather help my parents,” Martin said.

Woodford agrees. Similarly, she says she is more likely to take an order when she sees items like adult diapers.

“If I know he’s an adult, I’m more likely to take a low-paying offer because I know they need their stuff,” she said.

Yes, the work is stressful. But stressful enough to stay home? Not yet.

“There are too many people who need us,” she said.

Woodford, scanning products in the Instacart app while it is shopping for order. (Jesse Costa / WBUR)