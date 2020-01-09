When forest fires get worse, smoke spreads and stokes health concerns

Loading...

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

PARADISE, Calif. (AP) – First came the Flames, an angry firestorm driven by gusts of wind at a speed of 80 km / h that burned Kelsey Norton’s house and killed 85 people in their community.

Then the smoke came – not only from the forest, but also from 14,000 homes and their contents, which burned and created a thick cloud that enveloped parts of northern California for weeks and gasped for Norton.

“I don’t want to have cancer in my fifties because I inhaled smoke in my thirties,” she said.

The immediate surrender of life and property lost a year ago when the campfire broke through the foothills of the city of Paradise Sierra Nevada, California is well documented. The long-term effects of the intense smoke that affects the survivors of the tragedy and the hundreds of thousands of people who live in the communities affected by the fire are still unknown.

Increasingly intense forest fires are scorching forests from California to Australia, fueling concerns among residents and health professionals about the long-term health effects of smoke exposure.

The problem has far-reaching implications, as climate change is making some regions of the world drier and more prone to fire, causing smoke trails that can travel thousands of kilometers and affect millions of people.

The unprecedented fires scorching large swaths of Australia provide the most recent example of how they cover the big cities with dangerous air pollution. The smoke from these fires, which started burning in September, had spread to more than 20 million square kilometers this week and, according to the United Nations Weather Agency and Copernicus, had reached South America via the Pacific Ocean.

According to experts and firefighters, the danger is exacerbated by the increasing spread of petroleum-based building materials and household items, ranging from plumbing pipes to exterior cladding. These burn hotter and produce smoke, which is more toxic than wood, and expose people to many dangerous chemicals.

Researchers and health officials are confident that more people will fall ill and many will die if areas in the western United States experience larger, more intense forest fires.

An estimated 20,000 premature deaths are currently occurring in the United States annually due to chronic forest fire smoke exposure. According to NASA-funded scientists, this is expected to double by the end of the century as tens of millions of people are exposed to massive “smoke waves” emanating from flames in western countries.

While these forecasts illustrate the profound effects of a warming climate, they cannot predict which fires will be fatal and which people will develop lung or other diseases.

One of relatively few long-term studies on the subject is underway at the California National Primate Research Center. In 2008, 50 rhesus monkeys, which lived in outdoor enclosures all year round, were exposed to prolonged smoke development as infants. They developed lungs that were 20% smaller than another group of monkeys born a year later, researchers found.

“It is the animal model that is most likely to replicate what happens to children,” said Lisa Miller, deputy research director at the center.

The difference became apparent for the first time when the animals were young and continued when they matured. It is impossible for the inexperienced eye to distinguish the smoke-exposed monkeys from hundreds of others who share their pens, but Miller’s team plans to next investigate how the decreased lung function affects the monkey’s activity level.

As the animals grow older, all diseases that they develop and how they die indicate the fate of people who are heavily exposed to smoke.

Studies of firefighters in the wild also provide information about the risks of inhaling smoke. Michael Kleinman, professor of environmental toxicology at the University of California, Irvine, examines the health effects of air pollution.

Firefighters are getting much higher and more frequent smoke doses, but Kleinman said a proportional increase in the number of illnesses exposed to forest fire smoke across California and the west can be expected.

“It is safe to say that there will likely be more effects in the long run,” said Kleinman. “Especially when these events occur over a longer period of time or several times, there is cumulative damage to the lungs and heart, which ultimately leads to chronic diseases.”

When she and her boyfriend fled the fire that destroyed paradise on the morning of November 8, 2018, Norton said the smoke was as strong “it was like midnight”.

A few days later, she returned to a hospital in Chico, about 15 miles from paradise. But the smoke from the still burning fire had made it into the facility.

There weren’t enough face masks to walk around, so Norton said that she didn’t have one for several days.

At first, she just felt a little whistling, like she had in the last big fire in the area about a decade ago. But two weeks later, she developed a respiratory infection that caused fever and severe constipation.

When that was finally resolved, she got another, then another – eight or nine infections throughout the past year.

“I just want to break this cycle of illness,” she said.

Norton says she never smoked, her parents never smoked, and had no breathing problems before the fire. In the months after the fire, she lacked so much work that she was warned by a manager.

To try not to get sick, she flushes her sinuses regularly and takes antihistamines to reduce inflammation in her airways. She also avoids large gatherings, including skipping office parties and two weddings, for fear that she may pick up a virus. She tries to eat a healthy diet and reduce stress by consulting a counselor.

Norton was unsuccessful with a pulmonologist and two ear, nose and throat specialists and was referred to a sinus specialist at Stanford University for further testing.

The pulmonologist who originally treated her, Dinesh Verma, said he saw a “direct correlation” between Norton’s smoke exposure and her subsequent health problems.

“The logical explanation would definitely be that intense smoke, essentially chemical influences, damages the air waves to the extent that they are now more susceptible to infections,” said Verma.

Verma said practically all of his hundreds of patients from Chico and Paradies had post-fire complications that they needed in hospital or to treat.

Most had pre-existing conditions such as asthma and only needed one trigger to send them down a spiral. It is more difficult to predict what will happen to otherwise healthy patients like Norton, he said.

Norton is among about 9,000 people who responded to a health survey as part of a long-term health study of smoke exposure in paradise and other California communities. The work is led by researchers from the University of California at Davis, who plan to monitor the lung health of a small number of these respondents in the coming years by measuring their breathing capacity.

They are also working with Williams at the Primate Center to determine if the decline in rhesus monkeys has parallels for human infants.

Dr. Nicholas Kenyon, a lung doctor involved in the effort, said that assessing the health effects of smoke is becoming more urgent given the growing population in the region and the more common fires due to climate change.

“We have affected the population at the moment, but we will not remain isolated. It will be the whole of the West,” said Kenyon. “So far, no one has really inhaled such things from buildings.”

Another participant in the UC Davis study, 64-year-old Elizabeth Watling, lives in Chico and stayed there by the fire to take care of her 94-year-old aunt. She remembers the thick smoke that left a layer of ashes all over the city, gray and light as snow. The air remained heavily polluted until it rained more than two weeks later.

When Watling is working in the garden or doing other outdoor activities, she wears a face mask because her neck is so easily irritated by dust. She often plays around with it, takes the mask off and takes it off to speak, and is amazed at how effective it will be because she can pin her fingers through the gaps on her cheeks.

Health Issues Watling blames smoke less than Norton – a scratchy throat that doesn’t go away, persistent cough, shortness of breath.

She expected them to go away, but they didn’t. Watling now believes that given her age, she will never fully recover and the smoke could shave years of her life.

“I don’t think the news is good for me,” she said.

The Department of Press Health and Science is supported by the Department of Scientific Education at the Howard Hughes Medical Institute. The AP is solely responsible for the content.