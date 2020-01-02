When Donald Trump brags about the economy, here's what the Democrats should say

Loading...

Donald Trump likes to pat himself on the back for, as he says, the "biggest economy we have had in the history of our country". In fact, the economy is great for Trump's wealthy friends with whom he plays golf in his private country. clubs and the like in the first percent who will ultimately receive more than 80 percent of the benefits of the Trump / GOP 2017 tax cut. But for most of us, the economy lies between the middle and the daily struggle to make ends meet.

People work two to three jobs to get by, wages are essentially flat and layoffs are on the rise. And it's time that 2020 Democratic presidential candidates make it a major campaign issue, while calling on Trump's efforts to end the coverage you and your family have for pre-existing medical conditions – as well as all other benefits of ACA – in a trial now in federal court.

To be fair, almost all of the Democratic presidential candidates have addressed how the economy works for the wealthy, but not for all of us, with Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders being the most virulent. But it still seems that the Democrats of 2020 as a group have not made challenges to Trump's claims about the economy a major problem.

