When does your phone get Android 10? We have asked every manufacturer

We are done with our piece of Android Pie and it is time to eat something new. But Google did something completely different in 2019. It dropped the saccharine-sweet dessert naming scheme and rebranded Android. Android 10 is the newest operating system from Google and, like every major Android release, adds a lot of great new features.

But not every smartphone gets the new update, and even if it is yours, retrieving the update can take time. So when can you expect Android 10? We have reached almost all manufacturers that we expect to support Android 10, and this is what they had to say. We will update this story while we keep hearing back.

Alcatel

We have contacted Alcatel about his plans for Android 10, but we have not heard anything yet. Chances are that although Alcatel will release new phones with Android 10, it won't update many phones to Android 10. Alcatel's record with updates is not great, and it did little in terms of Android 9.0 Pie updates. We will update you as soon as we hear from Alcatel.

Asus

Asus is one of the manufacturers involved in the beta version of Android 10, so we fully expect that a number of Asus phones will get the update. In addition to the usual flagships, the flagship game from Asus Asus ROG Phone 2 is a good bet to eventually receive the update.

The signs are good for Asus enthusiasts, as Asus released an update for the ZenFone 6 in early November and an update for the Asus ZenFone 5Z at the end of November. Getting out of the gate so quickly is a good sign, so it's not unreasonable to expect other Asus phones to catch up in 2020.

Asus phones that have received Android 10:

Asus ZenFone 6

Asus ZenFone 5Z

Asus phones are expected to receive Android 10:

BlackBerry

We are afraid that we have no good hope for Android 10 updates with regard to BlackBerry phones. The BlackBerry KeyOne and Key2 would receive an update to Android 9.0 Pie, but those updates were never released. Now baseless rumors from the BlackBerry Base Forum say that BlackBerry only provides security patches for those devices and does not support further Android updates. It is sad news for BlackBerry fans, but probably won't come as a surprise.

Essential

Essential, the (current) one-phone miracle, may have stopped the production of its first phone, but apparently it is still sticking to important Android updates. The Essential Phone is present in the beta of Android 10 from the beginning and has already received an update for Android 10.

Essential phones that have received Android 10:

Google

No surprises here – Google & # 39; s phones are the first to receive Android 10. Android 9.0 Pie saw the end of support for Nexus devices, so some may be worried that the original Google Pixel would lose on Android 10 after receiving two important OS updates. However, the first Pixel was included in the Android 10 beta and it has been given the last build together with the Pixel 3a and 3a XL from the middle class.

Google phones that have received Android 10:

Google Pixel 3a XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Honor

Honor has not put forward any devices for the Android 10 beta, but we still expect an updated version of Magic UI that will hit Honor devices. According to rumors, we can expect the Honor 20, Honor 20 Pro, Honor V20 and the Honor Magic 2 to be the first in line to get the update. Honor India has also confirmed on Twitter that the Honor 10 and Honor 8X are expected to receive the Android 10 update. A beta roadmap confirmed that the Honor 20, View 20, and 20 Pro would see beta access in December 2019, and the Honor 9X and 9X Pro confirmed access to the beta early December 2019.

Honorphones confirmed to receive Android 10:

Honor 9X

Honor 9X Pro

Honor 10

Honor 8X

Honor 20 Pro

Honor 20

Honor display 20

Honorable phones are expected to receive Android 10:

HTC

HTC was not exactly cheerful with its Android 9.0 Pie updates, but it just managed to sneak a number of them over before Android 10 was released. However, that does not give us confidence in HTC's updates. It is expected that it will confirm which devices it will soon update, but until then we will hesitantly suggest that the same devices that have received Android 9.0 Pie will also receive Android 10.

We told you not to expect updates with any haste, and it looks like we were right. By the end of 2019 we heard exactly zero rumors about existing HTC devices that get Android 10. Roll on 2020, but don't hold your breath.

HTC phones are expected to receive Android 10:

HTC U12 Plus

HTC U11 Plus

HTC U11

HTC U11 Life

Huawei

It is common for Huawei to take some time to deliver important Android updates, purely because of the difference between EMUI and Android. However, Huawei seems to have the intention to run fast with Android 10, because the beta version of EMUI 10 (based on Android 10) arrived early in the life of Android 10.

Although the full release is not confirmed, Huawei has confirmed a route map for beta access for phones. The route map contains a number of telephones with beta access, and it is not unfair to assume that those telephones will eventually receive the final release of Android 10 / EMUI 10. Interestingly, some of the phones listed in the route map have still not received Android 9.0 Pie, so Huawei really needs to put on its skates.

The Android 10 update for the Mate 20 Pro, P30 Pro, P30 and the Nova 5T has already arrived.

Huawei phones that have received Android 10:

Huawei P30 Pro

Huawei P30

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Huawei Nova 5T

Huawei phones have received Android 10:

Huawei Mate 20 (beta released in December 2019)

Huawei Mate 20 X (beta released in December 2019)

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G (beta released in December 2019)

Porsche Design Huawei Mate 20 RS (beta released in December 2019)

Huawei P20 Pro (beta expected in March 2020)

Huawei P20 (beta expected in March 2020)

Huawei Mate 10 Pro (beta expected in March 2020)

Huawei Mate 10 (beta expected in March 2020)

Huawei phones are expected to receive Android 10:

"Other models" are confirmed for Q2 2020

LG

LG expects to update most of its major flagships in recent years. The LG G8 ThinQ was included in the Android 10 beta program, so it was not surprising when it turned out to be the best beta route map from LG. After that beta period, the LG G8 ThinQ was the first to receive the update, quickly followed by the LG One equipped LG G7 One. Expect the LG V50 ThinQ 5G and the LG V50S ThinQ 5G to follow soon after.

Like HTC, LG was not the fastest to update its phones to Android 9.0 Pie. The early signs, however, are good for Android 10. The proper updating of LG is absolutely of the utmost importance for certain users, now it is one of the last manufacturers that turns the headphone jack upside down.

LG phones that have received Android 10:

LG phones confirmed to receive Android 10:

LG V50 ThinQ 5G

LG V50S ThinQ 5G

LG phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Motorola

Like most manufacturers, we expect the latest devices from Motorola to receive an update, although we know that the Moto E6 certainly won't. As becomes a disappointing tradition, the latest Moto E-phone does not receive any software updates. Two recent entries on the Wi-Fi Alliance website indicate that the Motorola One Zoom and Moto Z4 will soon receive the Android 10 update, but we will not know for sure until it is confirmed or the updates have been released.

Motorola also has some Android One devices, and those devices tend to receive updates faster because they are based on stock Android. That advantage is apparent from the fast release of Android 10 for the Motorola One Power. Expect the other Android One Motorola phones to follow in early 2020.

Motorola phones that have received Android 10:

Motorola phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Moto Z4

Moto Z3

Play Moto Z3

Moto One Vision

Moto One promotion

Moto One

Moto One Zoom

Moto G7 Plus

Moto G7

Moto G7 Power

Play Moto G7

Motorola One promotion

Motorola phones do not receive Android 10:

Nokia

We knew that HMD Global would clarify which Nokia phones would get Android 10, but we didn't expect them to do this so quickly. Just minutes after the announcement of Android 10, HMD Global was ready with the planned update schedule.

Now the rollout of Android 10 to Nokia phones has started. The Nokia 8.1 was the first to receive Android 10, but it was not alone for long. The power of the camera, the Nokia 9 PureView and the Nokia 7.1, completed the 2019 rollout from Nokia.

The next in line for updates are the Nokia 7.2, Nokia 6.2, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 and 6.1 Plus, which should receive Android 10 in January 2020.

Seven more Nokia phones, including the Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 3.2 and the Nokia 8 Sirocco, receive the update in the first three months of 2020, while the Nokia 2.1, 3.1, 5.1 and the Nokia 1 are receiving Android 10 in the second quarter of 2020. You can find all phones planned for the upgrade below, as well as the estimated delivery dates.

Thanks to the use of Android One, Nokia could earn itself the reputation of being extremely fast with updates. Nokia has since released a number of provider-oriented phones, but most releases still use Android One.

Nokia phones that have received Android 10:

Nokia 8.1

Nokia 9 PureView

Nokia 7.1

Nokia phones receive Android 10:

Nokia 7.2 (January 2020)

Nokia 6.2 (January 2020)

Nokia 7 Plus (January 2020)

Nokia 6.1 Plus (January 2020)

Nokia 6.1 (January 2020)

Nokia 4.2 (start / middle Q1 2020)

Nokia 3.2 (start / middle Q1 2020)

Nokia 3.1 Plus (start / middle Q1 2020)

Nokia 2.2 (beginning / middle Q1 2020)

Nokia 8 Sirocco (middle / end Q1 2020)

Nokia 5.1 Plus (mid / late Q1 2020)

Nokia 1 Plus (mid / late Q1 2020)

Nokia 5.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 3.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 2.1 (mid Q2 2020)

Nokia 1 (mid Q2 2020)

OnePlus

OnePlus is exceptionally well represented in the Android 10 beta, with its three most recent devices – the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 and OnePlus 6T – all with access to the beta version of Android 10. The company has pushed an update to Android 10 available after the latest OxygenOS Open Beta shortly after the release and then released Android 10 at the end of September 2019 on the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro. The OnePlus 6 and 6T were not far behind and received the update in November 2019. The rollout was stopped for a short time, but restarted in December 2019.

It is also confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G will also receive Android 10 – but not until early 2020. Not exactly the super-premium support that we expect from super-premium 5G smartphones.

OnePlus is traditionally quite generous with updates – Android 9.0 Pie was put on devices as old as the 2016 OnePlus 3. We do not expect the OnePlus 3 or 3T to get Android 10, but we expect that OnePlus will update each device to the OnePlus 5 .

OnePlus that have received Android 10:

OnePlus 7 Pro

OnePlus 7

OnePlus 6T

OnePlus 6

OnePlus phones receive Android 10:

OnePlus phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Oppo

We don't have much idea of ​​what to expect from Oppo in terms of Android 10, but we do know that the Oppo Reno is probably one of the first devices from Oppo to receive the update when it is available, as it is the only Oppo device in the Android 10 beta program.

Oppo is usually quite open about its update plans, but it is also a bit slow. The company missed multiple self-defined deadlines for updating phones to Android 9.0 Pie, and it may be wise to expect that again from Oppo.

Opposing phones expect to receive Android 10:

Oppo Reno (beta released)

Realme

Realme has come out of nowhere to give itself a place on the smartphone market, and it has also secured the Realme 3 Pro a place in the beta of Android 10. For that reason it is reasonable to assume that the Realme 3 Pro receives the Android 10 update. After the release of Android 10, Realme also confirmed which of its phones would receive Android 10, with almost all phones receiving the update. Since then, it has released a more specific route map with even more devices, so check below to see when your Realme phone will be updated.

Realme phones confirmed to receive Android 10:

Realme 3 Pro (expected January 2020)

Realme XT (expected January 2020)

Realme 5 Pro (expected February 2020)

Realme X (expected February 2020)

Realme X2 Pro (expected March 2020)

Realme 3 (expected April 2020)

Realme 3i (expected April 2020)

Realme 5 (expected May 2020)

Realme 5S (expected May 2020)

Realme 2 Pro (expected June 2020)

Realme C2 (expected Q3 2020)

Samsung

Samsung is nothing if not productive – and if you don't believe us, check out the huge list of updated Samsung smartphones in our Android 9.0 Pie update list. Samsung has the means to update many phones, and therefore it is usually worth waiting until we hear rumors about specific devices or when Samsung updates us with a solid list. That said, the last years of flagships are likely to be updated. However, we expect the Galaxy S8 and Note 8 to fail; they have had their two most important OS updates and Samsung usually stops after two.

Samsung has never been quick with updates, thanks to its constant insistence on using its own custom skin on top of Android. One user interface is great, but it takes time to create. Samsung has pushed important Android updates to phones before the end of the year, with some Android Pie updates landing in December 2018. Fortunately, that is a new trend, with Android 10 updates for the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 series, and Galaxy M20 and M30 arriving before the end of 2019.

So what now? The Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9 series seem to be popular favorites to get Android 10 next, with both having received a number of beta releases. Will the stable build be released before the end of 2019? Unlikely – but an early 2020 release is still good according to previous Samsung standards.

Samsung phones that have received Android 10:

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G (unlocked and Verizon)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus (unlocked and Verizon)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 (unlocked and Verizon)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy M30 (in India)

Samsung Galaxy M20 (in India)

Samsung phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9

Sony

We did not expect Sony to stop too soon, but we expected 2019 to end with more than a few Android 10 updates. Unfortunately that was not the case, but it was nevertheless possible to update the Xperia 1 and Xperia 5 in December 2019. Sony has also stated which other Xperia phones would receive the update. We have updated our list below to reflect the expected Sony schedule.

Sony phones that have received Android 10:

Sony Xperia 1

Sony Xperia 5

Sony phones receive Android 10:

Sony Xperia 10 (expected early 2020)

Sony Xperia 10 Plus (expected early 2020)

Sony Xperia XZ3 (expected early 2020)

Sony Xperia XZ2 (expected early 2020)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact (expected early 2020)

Sony Xperia XZ2 Premium (expected early 2020)

vivo

The Android 10 beta is available on three Vivo phones, and they are the only one we have a good idea of ​​at the moment. We contacted Vivo for a more solid timetable, but we have not heard anything back. Expect more devices to be confirmed when Android 10 grows up.

Vivo phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Vivo X27

Vivo Nex S

Vivo Nex A

Xiaomi

Xiaomi offered two of its phones to participate in the Android 10 beta program, and they are the only two Xiaomi devices that we think are likely to get the Android 10 update – anyway in the West. The Redmi K20 Pro is also part of the Android 10 beta program in China, and it is possible that Xiaomi will focus its efforts on the Chinese market. But we are convinced that Xiaomi will eventually push the updates to the West – and perhaps not as slowly as usual.

Rumors say the company has confirmed that the Xiaomi Mi 9T (also known as the Redmi K20) will get Android 10 by October 2020, which is not exactly an ambitious goal. Fortunately, Android 10 may come earlier on the Redmi Note 8 Pro, which is expected to arrive soon.

Xiaomi phones are expected to receive Android 10:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

Redmi K20 Pro / Xiaomi Mi 9T

Redmi Note 8 Pro

Updated December 30, 2019: Updated with the latest phones to get Android 10 before the end of 2019.

