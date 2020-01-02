When does "WandaVision" appear on Disney +?

Loading...

Disney Plus made a massive change in its 2020 line that will add a new Marvel series to the mix.

What happened: Disney Plus announced that the new "WandaVision" program, which will focus on the life of The Vision and Scarlet Witch, will be launched in 2020. It was originally scheduled to launch in 2021, according to Variety.

The exact release date has not been disclosed.

The news came when Disney Plus shared an online video that showed all the upcoming programs for 2020, which included ‘WandaVision.” The teaser showed the two main characters dressed in fifties outfits.

Marvel Studios previously said the series would debut in 2021.

Elizabeth Olsen, who plays Wanda / Scarlett Witch, said the show "will become strange."

Olsen: "We will go deeper, we will have many surprises and we will finally understand Wanda Maximoff as the Scarlet Witch."

Connection: The show will be a next step forward in Marvel Cinematic Universe. According to reports, he will have connections with the 2021 film "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness." A separate show based on the character "Loki" will do the same.

Because it is important: Disney Plus is likely to make the change to give viewers another option by 2020, according to Engadget.

"This could give you a reason to remain subscribed throughout 2020 if Fal The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," more "Mandalorian" and movies outside theaters are not enough, "according to Engadget.