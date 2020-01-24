When does Tiger Woods start in round two of the Farmers Insurance Open? Photo credit: PGA Tour / YouTube

The Farmers Insurance Open will continue as the world’s best jockey on Friday, January 24th.

After many injuries in recent years, Tiger Woods appears to be back in its old form. Woods is still a fan favorite, and many people who go to the tournament or watch TV wonder when Tiger Woods starts its round today.

Tiger Woods tee time

While Tigers Woods is in the middle of the action on Friday, he should feel confident when the second round arrives.

The golf week shows that Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines. In these eight wins, Woods has seven wins in Farmers Insurance and one US Open.

Yes, Woods feels at home when he plays at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Calfornia.

After the first day Woods is 21st in the first round after a performance of -3 (69). Woods is just three shots behind Keegan Bradley and Sebastian Cappelen, who both ended the action on Thursday with an incredible result of -6 (66).

“Hopefully tomorrow I can put everything back together as I did today,” said Woods after posting 3-under-69 this afternoon. It will tee off tomorrow at 10:40 a.m. local time. – TGRhttps: //t.co/Q6fIgiTxx0

– Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) January 24, 2020

Woods is expected to hit the links for the second round at 1:40 p.m. ET. He will tee off alongside Collin Morikawa and Jon Rahm.

Leaderboard how to watch live

While Woods is only three beats off the pace, other sizes will be ready to head up.

Rory McIlroy, Bubba Watson and Xin-Jun Zhang are all at -5, while former Masters winner Jordan Spieth is at 34th with -2.

It is normal for so many golfers to be very close to the table after the first round of one of the most tournaments. That is why it is so important today. As soon as the second round progresses, the contenders begin to separate from the contenders.

Golf enthusiasts have various options for following the entire action live.

From 12pm to 7pm ET, NBC Sports PGA Tour will have all updates live. At 3 p.m. ET, the Golf Channel and FuboTV will also be available as an option.