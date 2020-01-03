When does the next Marvel movie come out? Here’s the lineup

Loading...

The Marvel Cinematic Universe reached something of a conclusion in 2019 with the release of “Avengers: Endgame” and its epilogue, “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” These films brought an end to a 23-film story about the Marvel superheroes and their contention with evil forces.

Anyone who thought that was the end, though, is gravely mistaken. Marvel and Disney plan to release a number of films and television shows connected to the Marvel Cinematic universe over the next three years.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect. This list will be updated when new titles and release dates are announced.

Films

Marvel announced the dates for these films at San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, according to The Associated Press.

Marvel and Disney announced the following dates will feature Marvel films. It’s unclear what films will drop on these dates, according to Den of Geek.

TBD – Feb. 18, 2022

TBD – July 29, 2022

TBD – Oct. 7, 2022

TBD – Feb. 17, 2023

TBD – May 5, 2023

TBD – July 28, 2023

TBD – Nov. 3, 2023

Unknown dates: It’s unclear when the following properties – which were announced at multiple events throughout 2019 – will hit cinemas.

Television series

A number of Marvel Cinematic Universe characters will be featured in upcoming shows on Disney Plus. Here’s a rundown of when those series launch.