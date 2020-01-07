When does The Lion King 2019 appear on Disney +?

Loading...

If you were born in the 80s, chances are that you have a closet with organized VHS tapes from Disney classics. Although it is visually appealing to list all those films in their pristine covers, they are only decorations now that Disney has launched its own streaming service that gives us access to our childhood favorites everywhere. We only have one question: is true The lionking? We need our Donald Glover and Beyoncé fix Disney.

Since the highly anticipated debut of Disney +, many of us have classics like Peter Pan and Cinderella, but we are still waiting for some of our most important films and original series on the platform. As 2020 arrives, more Disney classics do that Cool running, Proud familyand Holes. In January, some of Disney’s largest blockbusters from 2019 will also be rolled out Aladdin on January 8 and – drum roll please – The lionking on January 28.

In addition to the classics and new live action films, Disney + also releases new episodes from their original series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Addition!, Marvel’s Hero Project, The world according to Jeff Goldblum, Forky asks a question, Choose from the nestand One day at Disney. Disney + is quickly becoming our favorite for all of our favorite movies as they begin to disappear from other streaming services, including movies from Pixar and Marvel.