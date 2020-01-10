Loading...

Fans of the Bourne films will remember that Operation Treadstone was the covert program that trained David Webb (Matt Damon) to be an assassin with many names, including “Jason Bourne”.

Now a new TV spin-off from the franchise company – Sans Damon – will examine both the genesis and current actions of the CIA’s Black Ops program, which has turned its agents into almost superhuman murderers.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Treadstone and how to see it.

Is there a Treadstone trailer?

Yes – to get an impression of Treadstone, check out a teaser trailer and a longer series trailer below.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wQWZZ3SCkLc (/ embed)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ceaN-1Hginc (/ embed)

When is Treadstone on TV in the UK?

Stateside, USA Network aired a “special preview” of the Treadstone pilot on September 24, 2019, with which the series celebrated its official premiere October 15, 2019,

Outside the United States, Amazon has acquired worldwide rights to the show and will present it in over 200 international territories, but only when January 10, 2020,

“The Bourne films are popular with our customers around the world and it’s exciting to see the Treadstone franchise move to television,” said Brad Beale, vice president of worldwide content licensing for Prime Video.

“Prime members love action and intrigue shows like Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan and our latest anti-superhero hit The Boys. We know Treadstone 2020 will be another great addition to Prime Video.”

How is Treadstone connected to the Bourne films?

Universal Studios

The story of Operation Treadstone has been featured in the five Bourne films from 2002 (The Bourne Identity), 2004 (The Bourne Supremacy), 2007 (The Bourne Ultimatum), 2016 (Jason Bourne) and 2012 (Damon-less) (Jeremy Renner ) (The Bourne Legacy).

After a failed mission amused him, Damon’s character “Jason Bourne” begins to grapple with his past and learns that he was turned into an expert Hitman by the Black Ops program Treadstone, which was later expanded to Operation Blackbriar.

Both programs were eventually published and apparently discontinued, although one final twist in the series’ last post, Jason Bourne in 2016, revealed that it was actually Jason / David’s father Richard Webb (Gregg Henry) who launched the project , Gasp!

United States

The Treadstone TV series will not show Damon’s character, but will focus on a number of other sleeper agents around the world who have mysteriously awakened to continue their deadly missions. It was designed by Tim Kring, the hero’s creator, and stars Jeremy Irvine, Tracy Ifeachor, Omar Metwally, Brian J. Smith, Hyo Joo Han, Gabrielle Scharnitzky, Emilia Schüle and Michelle Forbes.

And while Jason / David isn’t the lead, Ben Smith, producer of the films and Treadstone, told CinemaBlend that a sixth Bourne film was “definitely in the works”.

“Will there be coherent tissue if we all exist in the same world and universe? Absolutely, ”he said, adding that the exact details of how the films and Treadstone will cross are“ not yet known. “