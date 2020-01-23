When does The Clone Wars season 7 come on Disney +?

The last season of the long-running Star Wars series The Clone Wars is officially en route, and we don’t have to wait much longer. After six seasons, the animated series is about to debut its last season – and its first season as a Disney + original. This is when you can expect to see your Star Wars favorites on your screen one last time.

Disney + dropped the official trailer for the seventh and final season of The Clone Wars, which confirms in the video caption that the season starts on February 21. If you are afraid of the conclusion of the show, there is also a little bit of good news. CNET confirmed that the last season will follow in the footsteps of other Disney + shows (in particular the most recent Star Wars entry, The Mandalorian) by publishing episodes weekly instead of dropping them all at once. It seems that the weekly release model is becoming the norm at Disney +; almost all shows that have been released have opted to return to the old-fashioned weekly model instead of the standard streaming binge watch release.

The final season will have a total of 12 episodes and is said to close the gap that it has filled since it first debuted in 2008. The series is set entirely during the Clone Wars era, which is between the protagonist Wars films Attack of the clones and Revenge of the Sith (also known as Episodes II and III). As such, his main villain is Darth Maul, the Sith gentleman who famously uses a double sword sword, and his trio of protagonists are Anakin Skywalker (voiced by Matt Lanter), Obi-Wan Kenobi (James Arnold Taylor) and Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein). Although Anakin and Obi-Wan are of course important players in the general franchise, viewers who only watch films have met Ahsoka only twice: once in the animated film Clone Wars film that preceded the TV series, and again as one of the voices from Jedi’s past in 2019 The Rise of Skywalker.