When does P.S. I Still Love You Premiere on Netflix?

If you need good news to get through the rest of the week: the sequel to To all the boys I’ve loved before (aka Postscript I still love you) will hit Netflix soon! The movie will be available to stream on February 12, so consider our Valentine plans officially canceled.

Postscript I still love you picks up immediately after the end of the first film, with Lara Jean (Lana Condor) and Peter (Noah Centineo) deciding to give a real shot, and John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), Lara Jean’s childhood infatuation with Model UN , pops after receiving one of the notorious letters from Lara Jean. While Lara Jean tries to navigate the waters of her new relationship with Peter, she finds herself in the middle of an uncomfortable love triangle.

It is an understatement to say that the long-awaited film adaptation of Netflix from Jenny Han’s book was a hit with subscribers. From the cute cast (which will expand in the future, FYI), to the sweet love story at its core, the film immediately became almost everyone’s new favorite rom-com. We can’t wait to see how the story continues!