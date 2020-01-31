When does Katy Keene play in the Riverdale universe?

Join the ranks of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina and Nancy drew, Katy Keene is the newest series to participate Riverdale TV universe. The musical drama series, now picked up for an entire season, contains the adventures of Katy Keene and Josie McCoy in New York City. Scheduled for an air date of February 6, it is based on the Katy Keene comics, a spur of the original Archie comics. Because the show is so directly related to Riverdale, here is our most pressing question: when exactly Katy Keene take place in the Riverdale timeline? The answer is relatively far in the future when we start using Riverdalelast season as a basis.

To make a long story short, Katy Keene will be five years ahead Riverdale as we know it now, takes place after Josie (Ashleigh Murray) leaves Riverdale to continue her music career in New York. Josie, now an adult, shares a room with aspiring fashion designer Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who happens to be one of Veronica’s friends from New York. For the most part we will see new characters such as their roommate Jorge Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp) and friend Pepper Smith (Julia Chan). Although the time jump makes crossing difficult, the show will certainly treat us with beloved residents of Riverdale, alongside Josie. A cameo, for example, is Sierra McCoy from Robin Givens, Josie’s mother. “We love Robin Givens,” said executive producer Michael Grassi at the Tribeca TV Festival. “She will definitely come to visit.”

There will also be a few other special guest stars around the corner. A day before the pilot is broadcast, a crossover episode will be included Riverdale and Katy Keene in which Veronica (Camila Mendes) hits the Big Apple for a university interview and reconnects with her friend Katy. And according to Deadline, Katy’s boxing friend, K.O. Kelly (Zane Holtz), will step into the ring with someone from Riverdale in it Katy Keene. Could it be Archie Andrews itself? We will have to wait and see how these two timelines are connected!

