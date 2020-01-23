When does Kai Parker come on legacies?

Everyone’s favorite villain, Kai Parker, is coming back to Mystic Falls! Chris Wood officially takes his revenge Vampire Diaries role in the second season of legaciesand saying that we are enthusiastic would be an understatement. The actor is set to guest star in episode 12, which is broadcast on February 6.

Although it is unclear how Kai will appear in the show – the last we saw of the witch who became a vampire, he was safely locked up in a prison world – we feel that his return will shake up the Saltzman family. His episode is called “Kai Parker Screwed Us”.

His character’s return has been largely suggested in this season while Josie and Lizzie Saltzman, also known as Kai’s cousins, are trying to find a way to survive the Gemini fusion of their coven. In fact, the first season of legacies ends with finding the Ascendant, the key to the prison world of Kai. Maybe they release Kai in an attempt to get some answers about the merge, and he ends up crossing them twice. Frankly, that sounds like the classic Kai. It may also be that Josie, who has fought with her dark side all season, decides to work with her bad guy. Fans speculated that her vision included a quick clip of Kai in the prison world.

Needless to say we would like to see how it all ends.