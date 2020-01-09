Loading...

On the way to the ninth series of Death in Paradise, it’s time to say goodbye to one detective inspector and greet another.

All your questions about the upcoming changeover will be answered here …

When does Ardal O’Hanlon leave death in paradise?

Ardal O’Hanlon announced before the ninth series that he would leave Death in Paradise.

But his farewell will not be immediate: DI Jack Mooney (O’Hanlon) will appear in the first episodes before leaving the middle of the series.

The exact episode in which he leaves has not been confirmed, but it will be neither episode one (January 9) nor episode two (January 16).

What is DI Jack Mooney’s exit story?

That has yet to be revealed! But we know that unlike the unfortunate DI Richard Poole (Ben Miller), Jack will not be killed, but will follow in the footsteps of Kris Marshall’s DI Humphrey Goodman and keep Saint Marie alive. O’Hanlon told RadioTimes.com: “You want drama, but you don’t want that much drama.”

We also know that DI Jack Mooney has a new love interest in the new series, which may or may not be related to his exit storyline.

Nina Wadia makes her debut in the first episode as Anna, a newly divorced woman who travels to Saint Marie and falls in love with the Detective Inspector. But for Jack, a widower who lost his beloved wife shortly before moving to Saint Marie in 2017, it’s not that easy.

Wadia was annoyed whether Anna is part of Jack’s exit story: “Somehow! It’s a real roller coaster ride, we don’t really want to reveal anything, but in a way it’s part of the whole thing.”

O’Hanlon added, “Jack is very fond of her for some reason. He doesn’t quite understand his feelings himself, I think. And he invites her to his dance classes because of course he attends dance classes. And they make a friendship and it is a pretty warm, adult kind of friendship, both lonely people that I think somehow find each other. But the story doesn’t have to be that way. “

When does Ralf Little join death in paradise?

Ralf Little will appear as DI Neville Parker in the ninth series of Death in Paradise.

But unlike the handover between DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) and DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon) in series six, there will be no transition period.

Executive producer Tim Key said: “It worked best for the story. We did this with Ardal and Ardal and Kris worked together and it was great, we were really happy with these episodes. But it felt right that the starting story of Ardal’s character is his own thing, and it’s just trying to say, “Okay, what’s the most energetic and dynamic way we can tell these stories?” And Ardal had a bow and it worked that way and then you could run on the floor with (Ralf). “

He added, “The end of Ardal’s last episode basically leads you to the next.”

Who is the character from Ralf Little, DI Neville Parker?

The Death in Paradise team is intentionally shy about revealing too many details about DI Neville Parker. They will say that he arrives from Manchester and only shows up when Jack has left. and that he’s sent to sort out the papers for a death that isn’t quite what it seems.

Tim Key said, “He’s investigating what they think is suicide, and he just has to sign a few papers and fly home, but that’s not how it works.” Not so easy. He works in Manchester and they need a Manchester detective to get the permit – because they don’t have a detective out there at the moment, and I think (Commissioner) Selwyn is very interested in getting some papers signed and basically coming out , And that’s not how it works. “

Key said about his personality: “I think with Ardal’s character you had someone who liked to be there, and Neville’s character doesn’t like being there. He wants to be there but he can’t. It gives him from the start a tension and challenge different from that of Ardal. “

He added: “He would like to be there … It’s hard to say without revealing it. I’m just saying the island doesn’t suit him very well and he wishes it would.”

Why does Ardal O’Hanlon leave death in paradise?

Father Ted’s actor told RadioTimes.com that it was “high time to go on” and that he would spend some time focusing on his stand-up comedy career.

“It was a really amazing experience and a really amazing chapter, but I really felt like a sense of accomplishment when it came to doing everything possible with the character,” he said.

“And given the formula of the show, Death in Paradise and everything else, there are only so many places you can go. Do you know what I mean?” In terms of character. I just felt like we really left nothing behind and left nothing unturned, and it was a great experience and it was just time to move on. “

How many detective inspectors were there now?

Ralf Little will be the fourth detective inspector to star in Death in Paradise unless you count the one who was murdered in the first episode of the series (DI Charlie Hulme, played by Hugo Speer) and the whole thing Has started.

Since then we have had Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole (RIP; death from ice ax), Kris Marshall as DI Humphrey Goodman (with Martha in England) and Ardal O’Hanlon as DI Jack Mooney (TBC).

In recent years we have also said goodbye to Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) and DS Florence Cassell (Joséphine Jobert), who have been replaced by Officer Ruby Patterson (Shyko Amos) and DS Madeleine Dumas (Aude Legastelois). ,

Tim Key considered why Death in Paradise is still popular despite a constantly changing cast: “The show knows what it is and delivers what the audience wants. And we’re trying very hard to keep it fresh too – and I think if an actor leaves and someone new comes in, it’s an opportunity for us to reset it a bit and have a bit of fun and do something different and activate it it and give our cast a bunch of new challenges and give the characters a bunch of new challenges.

“So I think we know our show very well and the audience knows what they want from it, and we make sure they get it. But then you think okay if Ardal leaves, what is the energy we want from the new detective now? “

So far, every new DI has been a man from the British Isles. But would the show’s producers ever think about advertising within the police? Or are they still bringing in new stars from outside the Caribbean?

“We talked about different ways to develop the show further,” said Key. “And I think at the moment there is a feeling that the basic premise of the show is that this main character has to be someone who has some problems with himself and the island is what is ultimately her salvation. And the fish-out-of-water condition is very important for the show.

“But there are obviously many different ways to tell a fish from the water story, and I think we felt like we were doing the right thing right now – but I think the show can go and go.”

“I think there are many ways we can do exciting and different things in the future, and the audience loves these characters – so it’s about challenging these characters – but I think it’s when you take the show apart and go What’s his DNA? I think if you had a DI who was just very safe and comfortable there, it wouldn’t be the same show, you need it to make you feel really uncomfortable in any way.

“And in Ardal’s case it was more about where his personal life was, and in Ralf’s case it’s not so much about his personal life, it’s a bigger thing that doesn’t make it work for him. But I mean yes , we love our characters and I love rewarding viewers and testing and challenging our characters in a variety of ways and seeing them in a new environment. ”

Skyko Amos added: “Ruby Patterson for DI! … look at this room. “

“I wouldn’t rule anything out,” said Key.

Death in Paradise will air on BBC One on Thursday, January 9th