On January 22, the Las Vegas Raiders were officially renamed. Photo credit: Las Vegas Raiders / YouTube

On Wednesday, the NFL’s Oakland Raiders officially changed their name in relation to the city they will represent. January 22 marks the day the team became the Las Vegas Raiders before moving to a brand new stadium in Sin City.

So when will they officially make the move?

Raiders have official renaming ceremony

The team has been associated with Oakland for most of its history. They originally debuted as Oakland Raiders in 1960 and remained under the name of this city for 21 years.

They also spent the past 24 years as Oakland Raiders in Los Angeles after 12 years. Now they’ll be the Las Vegas Raiders in the 2020 NFL season.

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak was present to officially proclaim January 22 as the day to celebrate the Raiders’ renaming.

A 10-minute video of the event in Vegas shows owner Al Davis and members of the Raiders squad making the name change official in front of their new stadium.

“I hereby proclaim January 22, 2020 as the day the Las Vegas Raiders renaming is celebrated.” – @GovSisolak pic.twitter.com/gcgOCgn73R

– Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 22, 2020

The team also presented an official hype video about the 60-year franchise history before the start of a new era in Las Vegas.

Past highlights are shown, and the team’s Super Bowl wins as well as the latest staff, including head coach Jon Gruden.

We introduce you to your Las Vegas Raiders. #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/nctLjrdfbi

– Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) January 22, 2020

Last season, the Raiders looked like potential playoff rivals and even had a chance to win the wild card round when the season ended. They ended up at 7-9 below .500.

The Raiders were also involved in the Antonio Brown controversy prior to the season due to several out-of-the-field issues involving the star recipient. They ultimately decided to release Brown, whom they had traded against, to step up their offensive for the 2019 NFL season.

Now they are starting again with a new name, a new stadium and a new city.

Raiders move to the Allegiant Stadium

The Las Vegas Raiders’ new home will be the Allegiant Stadium in Nevada. The venue has been under construction since September 2017 and is nearing completion. It will also serve as the home stadium for the UNLV football team.

According to Sporting News, the stadium should be officially completed by July 31, 2020. In this case, the Raiders will play their home games there for the 2020 NFL season.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=b6UEUTs-Qyc (/ embed)

If the stadium is not ready by then, the Las Vegas Raiders will play their home games for the season in Oakland. This means that they will not officially move to their new venue and play home games up to the NFL Stadium in 2021.

It looks like everything is on the right track so the stadium is ready by the July deadline. The first official NFL event in town for the new season is the NFL Draft.

This will take place on April 23-25 ​​on and around the Vegas Strip, with the Raiders currently holding the No. 12 and No. 19 picks.