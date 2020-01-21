When De Gaulle said 'non' twice

LONDON – Britain officially leaves the European Union on January 31 after a debilitating political phase that has bitterly divided the country since the Brexit referendum in 2016.

The difficult negotiations on the new relationship between Britain and its European neighbors will continue throughout 2020.

This series of stories depicts Britain’s tortured relationship with Europe from the post-war years to the present.

Winston Churchill’s call for the “United States of Europe or whatever its name or appearance” quickly took shape.

The European Coal and Steel Community was founded in 1952. The aim was to integrate the coal and steel industry in Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands and the then Federal Republic of Germany.

For Britain, imperial considerations were still a priority. It would stay out of the subsequent formation of the European Economic Community, the forerunner of the European Union, in 1957, five years later. The Treaty of Rome, which created the EEC, had greater ambitions, the establishment of a customs union and a single market for capital, goods, labor and services as part of a great plan to eradicate war in Europe.

Since the British Empire was dying and the British economy was suffering – certainly in comparison to the post-war boom in large parts of the EEC, especially in West Germany – it was not long before a consensus emerged in Britain’s political circles in London “missed the bus”.

Prime Minister Harold Macmillan’s conservative government pushed for British membership of the EEC, but his ambition was thwarted by French President Charles de Gaulle. After de Gaulle vetoed Britain’s first application for membership in 1963, Macmillan was so distraught that he trusted his diary “that all of our domestic and foreign measures are in ruins.”

De Gaulle said “No” again in 1967, this time to British Labor Secretary Harold Wilson.

De Gaulle, who spent much of World War II in London during the French occupation, warned his five EEC partners that Britain had “profound hostility” to European integration that could end what was then called what was then became “Common Market”. He also feared that Britain would always side with the United States against its continental neighbors in times of crisis.

De Gaulle’s statements certainly came true decades later during the US-led invasion of Iraq, when Britain and the US sided with its EU partners France and Germany.

Only after de Gaulle left the scene could Britain take its place at the top of Europe. De Gaulle’s successor, French President Georges Pompidou, was much more accessible to British membership and in 1973, Britain finally joined the group with all the major political parties in favor of the move.

