When Chuck set up his dukes!

RICHMOND, Va. – It’s February, Black History Month, and so the perfect time of the year to think about the performance of Pittsburgh’s own Chuck Cooper, which integrated professional basketball in 1950.

Cooper was the accomplished team player at Duquesne and in the pros, always careful not to let too many offensive skills flash so that he would not steal the spotlights from the white players with whom he shared the field and the unenlightened spectators of the upset day made. It is not surprising that he tolerated his share of race-based hostility, perhaps never more than when the University of Tennessee refused to play Duquesne in 1946 if Cooper were in the line-up. Coach Chick Davies was with Cooper and refused to give in, and Tennessee canceled the game.

Cooper’s talents were big enough to overcome this ugly obstacle, and he was drafted by the Celtics after a short period with the Harlem Globetrotters. He had company in the NBA during his first year, as well as black players Nat Clifton and Count Lloyd also joined teams that season, but still faced with racist harassment of fans and the brutal reality of institutionalized segregation. He played for six seasons in the NBA, first in Boston, then for the Milwaukee Bucks and Fort Wayne Pistons.

