When Captain Tsubasa joined FC Barcelona – episode 43

Captain Tsubasa may be the world’s most famous imaginary footballer. This Japanese manga is loved all over the world, although it is not always known by the same name. In Latin America, it is known as Supercampeones. In Spain, it’s Oliver y Benji. In the United States, it’s Flash Kicker. In France, Olive et Tom, and in Italy, Holly and Benji. (I don’t know why they should keep the remaining characters.)

It tells the story of a Japanese football prodigy named Tsubasa Ozora (known in several countries such as Oliver Atom, Oliver Tsubasa, Majed, Andy Dai Zhiwei .. you understand the point) and has been adapted into several anime and video games. It started in the 80s but its enduring popularity (even among professional footballers) has led to new manga numbers, as well as other TV shows and more games to date.

You may know all this, but did you know that Tsubasa joined FC Barcelona in the manga and the show? We will take a break from real football and watch some anime and relive the story …

Episode 43 – Eagle of Catalunya

Previously:

Episode 1

Episode 2

Episode 36

Episode 37

Episode 38

Episode 39

Episode 40

Episode 41

Episode 42

Watch in Japanese with English subtitles

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PEj6BwJC-UI (/ embed)

Watch in Spanish

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ks5jxwjvgyU (/ embed)

Here we are! We retire to Barcelona, ​​at the team’s training ground. Tsubasa is scoring directly from the corners with a ridiculous curve on the training ground.

“You arrived two hours earlier,” says a voice. It’s Rivaul! It is based on Rivaldo, the main star of Barcelona at that time, although his name also seems to affect the Real Madrid star, Raúl.

Rivaul jumps over the high fence into a limit with superhuman ability (no wonder they call him the Eagle of Catalonia) and challenges Tsubasa. He starts running with the ball with Tsubasa chasing him.

We cut the journalists out to speak for themselves. Apparently an Italian club offered Tsubasa 30 million members, but rejected them to join Barcelona. Rivaul is recognized as the best player in Europe, which means it will be difficult for Tsubasa to break through while playing in the same position. This leaves everyone wondering why Tsubasa joined Barcelona.

The rest of the Barcelona players talk to each other, also saying that it will be extremely difficult to succeed Tsubasa. The players in the dressing room claim that the coach must have signed the Japanese captain as a replacement for Rivaul, to give him rest in some games.

Gordoba Gonzales, who previously faced Tsubasa in a monkey training, intervenes by saying that they shouldn’t consider him a mere backup player. Rather, Tsubasa is someone to be reckoned with.

Rivaul and Tsubasa face off as players in the locker room discuss the possibility of Tsubasa changing positions to allow him to play alongside Rivaul.

The press and technical staff approach the training ground, where Tsubasa is upset and Rivaul is standing on him with the ball. The medical staff is called, but then we cut in Italy.

Hyuga is on tour in the Juventus facilities and then a doctor performs some tests on him. The doctor tells him that with his body, Hyuga will never succeed in the Italian championship. It lacks balance and is far too right, he says. The doctor is almost ridiculously rude, saying that Hyuga’s body is rubbish and should be ashamed of it. He also says it shows the low level of football in Japan. Skepticism towards Japanese football is a recurring theme in this series.

Hyuga is rightly angry and grabs the doctor by the collar. The Juventus manager enters and Hyuga releases the doctor, who tells the manager that his new striker has no level. The player is summoned to a meeting with the coach.

In the meantime, Tsubasa is on a medical bed, sleeping and dreaming when he decided to join Barcelona. When he wakes up, the doctor explains that he has just received a bump on his head and that he will soon be better, but Tsubasa says he is more worried about not being able to beat the Brazilian.

Back at Juventus, the manager tells Hyuga not to resort to violence. But he also tells him that medical reports are only a point of reference and will have his chance if he continues to score goals. Hyuga promises not to disappoint the manager, who shows confidence in him.

So, Tsubasa explains that while fighting for the ball, Rivaul hit him in the head with his elbow. He drinks tea with the doctor, who tells him that Rivaul is a very clean player and never resorts to dirty games. However, he spoke of an incident from the previous season where things were different: against Real Madrid (known in the anime as Bernabéu.)

Rivaul was exhausted from playing in the UEFA Champions League and with the Brazilian national team, while the Real Madrid captain was cool. His name is Bruno in the anime and Blueno in the manga and is based on Fernando Hierro, who has been Madrid’s best defender for a long time.

Madrid won in the first half and Rivaul failed to get the best of Hierro. At one point, while battling for the ball, a slightly panicked Rivaul struck Hierro with an elbow to the head. So, Rivaul is cautioned.

The Barcelona star then scored one goal and assisted another while the blaugrana won el clásico 2-1. Hierro was fine after receiving treatment, but he played worse, and in the meantime, the Catalans won the La Liga after gaining confidence from the game.

Nobody knows if Rivaul’s flying elbow was an accident or on purpose. Either way, Tsubasa returns to the training ground, ignoring the doctor’s recommendation. This should show Tsubasa’s immense mental strength, but today it only shows how the most dismissive people were with the concussion protocols of the time.

The doctor reflects on what we are all thinking: Rivaul hit Tsubasa because the Japanese captain scared him just like Hierro did in that game. This means that Tsubasa is a world-class player.

Tsubasa returns to the training ground with media shock. He does the same thing Rivaul does, jumping over the fence with superhuman ability. He introduces himself to his teammates while the press says that their title will not concern the humiliating Tsubasa of Rivaul, but the way Tsubasa has gone back.