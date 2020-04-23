When Captain Tsubasa joined FC Barcelona – episode 42

Captain Tsubasa may be the world’s most famous imaginary footballer. This Japanese manga is loved all over the world, although it is not always known by the same name. In Latin America, it is known as Supercampeones. In Spain, it’s Oliver y Benji. In the United States, it’s Flash Kicker. In France, Olive et Tom, and in Italy, Holly and Benji. (I don’t know why they should keep the remaining characters.)

It tells the story of a Japanese football prodigy named Tsubasa Ozora (known in several countries such as Oliver Atom, Oliver Tsubasa, Majed, Andy Dai Zhiwei .. you understand the point) and has been adapted into several anime and video games. It started in the 80s but its enduring popularity (even among professional footballers) has led to new manga numbers, as well as other TV shows and more games to date.

You may know all this, but did you know that Tsubasa joined FC Barcelona in the manga and the show? We will take a break from real football and watch some anime and relive the story …

Episode 42 – Restart to the world

Watch in Japanese with English subtitles:

Watch in Spanish:

The episode begins with a brief summary of what happened in the last episode: Japan scored a last-minute tie against Holland, with Hyuga assisting Shingo with a header. The game is over and we are in the post-game locker room.

The boys feel a little upset because they feel they are outclassed, despite having had a decent result against Holland. The manager tells them that they must use the experience to grow, because in their hearts they know they are the best second.

The boys say they will improve with their respective clubs. Shingo says he wants to break into Inter’s first team and hopefully team up for the World Cup. I bet it will.

Tsubasa talks to his old friend Manabu and they talk about him going to Hawaii to train. A doctor will help him become stronger so that he can reach higher levels.

In the meantime, Hyuga tells Juventus that he wants to train a few days before returning to Italy. He says he has to get stronger if he wants to play in the Italian championship. For whatever reason, he says he can’t do it in Italy.

Tsubasa and some of the boys are in Hawaii with the doctor, while Hyuga goes to visit Kozo Kira, a former coach of the Japanese youth team. He tells the coach he wants me to make it better. Kira tells him to forget the challenges of the past and keep his mind fresh.

Manabu reveals that Tsubasa really has an advantage and this allows him a great balance, which obviously makes him a great player. The captain continues to train, trying to develop muscles.

Genzo has returned to Germany but is stopped on the street by Karl-Heinz Schneider, probably inspired by Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, a German star. He asks him to join his club, Rotburg. Rotburg is a Berlin-based club, but in reality it is Bayern Munich in the manga.

Genzo rejects Schneider, saying that he is loyal to the Hamburger SV. The German says his loyalty is admirable, but he will not be able to progress. Schneider is confident, saying that his team will win the Bundesliga, but his jokes are playful.

Return to Hyuga, who is training with a tennis ball on a mountain near a waterfall. Very Zen. He continues to see the reflection of the Dutch team in the water, but continues to try to focus on kicking the tennis ball. In the end, he is able to follow Coach Kira’s advice and keep his mind clear. It hits the ball with a thundering power. With this new skill, Hyuga returns to Italy.

The doctor marvels at Tsubasa’s progress, who says with his newfound strength that he will be able to resist European defenders. He and Sanae share a romantic sunset on the beach, and she cheers on him for the sake of the old days. And the episode ends with the guys trying to face Europe.

Next one? Probably more training. Like many such shows, Captain Tsubasa spends a lot of time on training and improvement. In many ways, it’s the typical formula of other anime shows like Dragon Ball Z. It’s a good lesson for young children, and from what I understand, a very typical format of stories in Japanese culture.

The downside is that it may seem a little drawn out – after so many episodes, we really only saw one game and who knows when we will see the next one. But if you find the daily things interesting, I think you will like this show.