‘When Calls the Heart’ Spinoff Series ‘When Hope Calls’ will appear on the hallmark channel at the end of February

The spin-ups of When Calls the Heart, When Hope Calls, will be available later this month for viewing on the Hallmark Channel!

When Hope Calls will debut on cable on Sunday, February 23 at 9 p.m. ET / PT, after the season seven premiere of When Calls the Heart, and will continue to broadcast on Sunday evening after new episodes from When Calls the Heart.

“Fans can get their solution in one night with the back-to-back broadcast of both shows,” actress Morgan Kohan told Entertainment Tonight in a statement. “From Hope Valley to the city of Brookfield, I hope fans will fall in love with all the characters and their sincere themes of community, family and love.”

When Hope Calls follows around the sisters Lillian (Kohan) and Grace (Jocelyn Hudon), “who make contact again after years of alienation and open an orphanage together. Along the way they experience various complications, including a struggle between the tradition of cattle farmers and the ambitions of a growing city. The sisters also strive to find happiness and romance, while at the same time overcoming the challenges of helping the children. Town rancher-become veterinarian Chuck (Greg Hovanessian) attracts Grace’s attention, while Brookfield Mountie Gabriel (RJ Hatanaka) turns his sights on Lillian after a chance encounter, “according to Entertainment Tonight.

“I would like people to just see wonderful relationships that are forming both within family and between friends and potential love partners,” Kohan said when asked what she hoped viewers would win when watching the spin-off series. “It’s really going to give people the chance to value their own families and the people they have in their lives, because you see other people from different perspectives and different lifestyles and the struggles that people go through.”

Hovanessian emphasized the underlying theme of the show of inclusiveness. “We have lost that sense of community where we have all become individualized,” he said. “Acceptance is something else … and I think that over time this acceptance will reach the hearts of all characters.”

Hatanaka is about to give back to the loyal fans, also known as the #hearties. “I think it’s really a great world and a great group of people,” the actor said, adding that he wants fans to know they “do our best to give it to the audience because it’s such an incredible fan base is, they deserve it. “

Hudon repeated similar feelings, pointing to the relatability of the show and “family values.” She also shared that there is “a lot of romance!”