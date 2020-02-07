When assessing both transactions, the Nuggets are created before the NBA trade deadline of 2019

January 20, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves forward Keita Bates-Diop (31) dribbles in the third quarter against Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton (5) at Target Center. Mandatory credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2020 NBA trading period has finally come and gone and the Denver Nuggets were active until the last buzzer.

No, the Nuggets have found no way to lure Jrue Holiday away from the New Orleans pelicans or other dazzling movements, but they have done two transactions that at first glance seem less important, but are much more impressive when looking at what These transactions do reached below the surface.

Without further delay, here are the figures for the two transactions that the Nuggets completed before the 2020 NBA trading period.

The mega trade with four teams

Nuggets send Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt to Minnesota Timberwolves and receive Noah Vonleh, Shabazz Napier, Gerald Green, Keita Bates-Diop and Houston’s first round pick as part of the four-team trade involving the Rockets, Timberwolves, Hawks and nuggets.

This was no ordinary trade.

This four-team exchange consisted of 12 different players and multiple picks were sent in every way. By the time the last count was added up, it was the largest trade since the year 2000, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

The rockets sent both Clint Capela and Nene to the hawks and sent Gerald Green to Denver. They received Robert Covington and Jordan Bell from Minnesota.

The Timberwolves sent Covington and Bell to the rockets. They also sent Shabazz Napier, Keita Bates-Diop and Noah Vonleh to the Nuggets. In return, they received Malik Beasley, Juancho Hernangomez and Jarred Vanderbilt from Denver; Evan Turner from the Hawks; and the Atlanta Hawks first round pick that was originally owned by the Brooklyn Nets.

For the Hawks, they chose to send Turner and the first round pick they got from Brooklyn to Minnesota. They received Capela and Nene for their work.

The Nuggets sent Beasley and Hernangomez, as well as Vanderbilt, who was the second round of Denver in 2018. In return, they received Vonleh who can play center of power forward, Napier and Bates-Diop, a young attacker who can use the Nuggets at the end of the road. In addition, the Nuggets received the first round from Houston for this upcoming design. The Nuggets also technically bought Gerald Green from Houston, who is currently on the road with a broken foot, but a source from the competition has told Mile High Sports that Green is expected to be abandoned.

That is a lot of player movement, but let’s see what this trade has actually achieved for the Nuggets.

First, both Beasley and Hernangomez had hoped for more minutes this season, but the rise of Michael Porter Jr. played in each of their roles. Only when the Nuggets suffered multiple injuries in their selection, both Beasley and Hernangomez were given play time. With both on their way to a limited free agency this coming season and Nuggets’ financial outlook looking fairly expensive, it became clear that neither was part of the long-term plans of Denver. Instead of letting both walk without getting anything in return, Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly swapped them preventively to gain value.

Secondly, despite trading in two of their wings, the Nuggets didn’t lose much depth because of the trait they received in return. Napier is a more than usable backup guard, Vonleh can fill minutes in the backup center and Bates-Diop is far from just a throw-in for this deal. Connelly has been appreciating Bates-Diop for a while and he even worked for the Nuggets during the preliminary design. Yes, Napier was then turned over to the Washington Wizards (more on that later), but the Nuggets have well replaced the depth that they traded.

The third reason why this trade made perfect sense was because it helped remove Capela from the Western Conference and away from the Rockets. When the Nuggets and Rockets fought in previous games, the Nuggets usually do well to limit Harden to a certain extent, but Capela’s lob threat reached Denver’s defense beyond its limits. Now that Capela is with the Hawks, the rockets form a considerably less threatening matchup.

Finally, the Nuggets were able to close this deal without sending anyone away who would be in healthy rotation. There are 10 members of the Nuggets selection who will certainly be in the playoff rotation somehow. Denver would start their normal starters of Jamal Murray, Gary Harris, Will Barton III, Paul Millsap and Nikola Jokic while Monte Morris, Torrey Craig, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant and Mason Plumlee were taken off the couch. There is no doubt that Beasley and Hernangomez both have the skills to help Denver in a play-off matchup, but it’s hard to see Denver playing either of the 10 players listed above. That is why Denver could trade them both in without harming their chances of participating in the playoffs.

Grade B-

No, this exchange has not made the Nuggets more formidable in a play-off matchup and you can’t ignore that. Although Denver has not added any talent, this trade has given them greater flexibility in the future with their finances and in terms of building transactions this coming out of season as they choose a first round.

Denver managed to earn back a first round, received multiple players that could help keep Denver’s selection deep, helped make the missiles less threatening, and they did this without taking on future money. To achieve that, they only had to trade three players who would not be in their long-term plans in Beasley, Hernangomez and Vanderbilt.

It’s hard to find an error in that decision from the Nuggets front office.

Nuggets exchange depth for depth

Nuggets send newly acquired Shabazz Napier to the Washington Wizards for Jordan McRae.

When it was announced that the Nuggets had purchased Napier as part of the four-team deal, there was quite a bit of confusion.

The Nuggets are already keeping Murray in the starting position and Morris has emerged as one of the best backup guards behind him. In addition to both Murray and Morris playing well, the Nuggets have found another talented guard in P.J. Dozier who has a two-way contract with the Nuggets. Dozier had admittedly admitted that Murray and Harris missed time in January and he earned the trust of head coach Michael Malone.

So why would the Nuggets need a fourth point guard?

Well, it became clear that they didn’t want a fourth point guard. That is why Napier was traded before he even put on a Nuggets uniform. Denver sent Napier to the Washington Wizards and received guard Jordan McRae in the deal.

This was a great decision from Connelly. With the loss of Beasley, Denver needed another security guard who could also play a little forward if the Nuggets become small while still stretching the floor. McRae is 6-foot-6 and has a wingspan of 7+ feet. He shoots 37.7% from a three-point range this season and can play at a surveillance spot or slide up like a small attacker. This season McRae scores an average of 12.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists in 22.6 minutes per game. He shoots 42% from the field, 37.7% from a three-point range while making only 1.3 turnover per night.

That is the kind of versatility that the Nuggets were looking for.

Quality: B +

This was quietly a great addition from Connelly. Napier didn’t meet a need, so Connelly managed to turn him around for the much more dynamic McRae who can play multiple different roles.

McRae is bigger than Beasley, he is a better creator than Beasley, he shoots a higher percentage from a three-point range than Beasley, and Denver was able to act for him by sending a player that did not fit their vision.

Who knows if McRae is making his way into the Nuggets playoff rotation or not, but even if he doesn’t find a way to play consistent minutes, his skills can be on the couch when a burglary guard is ultimately extremely important.